After Strait of Hormuz, will Iran target Bab-el-Mandeb? Can it disturb navigation through Suez Canal, Red Sea, Gulf of Oman and Arabian Sea?

Will the Bab-el-Mandeb be the next flashpoint in the ongoing US-Iran war? By threatening to close "other export corridors" that benefit the US and its allies, Tehran has raised concerns that the waterway connecting the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and the Arabian Sea could escalate the tensions.

Will Iran close the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait after successfully blocking the Strait of Hormuz? Buoyed by the success of blocking the Strait of Hormuz and almost bringing the US to its knees in the ongoing war, Tehran on Wednesday threatened to block the waterway that connects the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and the Arabian Sea. Threatening to close more regional energy export routes, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that Washington "must brace for the closure of all other export corridors that benefit the US and its allies". The announcement came after the Pentagon claimed to have ​hit dozens of military targets near the Strait of Hormuz and Iranian coastal areas. Iran retaliated by attacking targets in Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan.

Will IRGC block Bab-el-Mandeb?

The Bab-el-Mandeb is the second most important waterway of the region, as around 10-12% of global crude oil trade and a significant share of global container traffic transit through it. Yemen, and not Iran, borders the waterway, which connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden. However, the Houthi rebels control the area near the strait, and Iran controls these Shiite rebels. These Iran- backed Islamic extremist forces have attacked commercial vessels many times and have fired missiles and drones and sent boats laden with explosives.

(The Suez Canal.)

Houthis to target Red Sea traffic?

The analysts believe that the Houthis could attack ships transiting the Red Sea. They can target oil tankers, LNG carriers, LPG tankers, container ships and bulk cargo vessels. If they really attack, the vessels would have to make a detour and go through the Cape of Good Hope. This will increase the travel time by at least 10-15 days and substantially increase the expenses.

Suez Canal vulnerable?

The Suez Canal, which connects the Red Sea to the Mediterranean Sea, lies in Egypt and is situated far away from Iran, may be another casualty. The 193-km-long sea-level waterway was constructed to eliminate the need to sail around the Cape of Good Hope. It is the shortest route between Europe and Asia, facilitating about 12% of global trade. However, if the Bab-el-Mandeb becomes dangerous, ships would not reach to the south of the Suez Canal and its traffic would drastically come down, even if the canal remains open.

(The Houthis have targeted the Red Sea traffic.)

Will Iran mine Gulf of Oman?

The Gulf of Oman may also become vulnerable. Though Iran shares a coastline, it can close this water body. However, it can create problems by laying mines, launching anti-ship missiles on the vessels passing through the Gulf of Oman. Tehran can also fire drones at the ships and disrupt or at least disturb their navigation before the vessels reach the Strait of Hormuz.

Analysts believe that Iran could also target the export terminals of the UAE and Saudi Arabia. The Fujairah export terminal of the UAE and the Yanbu terminal of Saudi Arabia may become most vulnerable if Tehran chooses to target them.

Iran can disturb the navigation and disrupt the movement of vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, the Bab-el-Mandeb, the Red Sea, the Suez Canal, the Gulf of Oman and the export terminals of the UAE and Saudi Arabia.