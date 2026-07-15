FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Why UK proposing overnight social media curfew for teens aged 16 and 17? key details

Why UK proposing overnight social media curfew for teens aged 16 and 17?

ECI extends SIR deadlines in Delhi, Punjab, Telangana and Karnataka; final rolls by October

ECI extends SIR deadlines in Delhi, Punjab, Telangana and Karnataka

After Strait of Hormuz, will Iran target Bab-el-Mandeb? Can it disturb navigation through Suez Canal, Red Sea, Gulf of Oman and Arabian Sea?

After Strait of Hormuz, is Bab-el-Mandeb next? Iran indicates fresh crisis

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception

Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama

From Sunny's return as lawyer, to reunion with Akshaye, 4 reasons to watch Ikka

Latest NewsExplainer

EXPLAINER

After Strait of Hormuz, will Iran target Bab-el-Mandeb? Can it disturb navigation through Suez Canal, Red Sea, Gulf of Oman and Arabian Sea?

Will the Bab-el-Mandeb be the next flashpoint in the ongoing US-Iran war? By threatening to close "other export corridors" that benefit the US and its allies, Tehran has raised concerns that the waterway connecting the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and the Arabian Sea could escalate the tensions.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Jul 15, 2026, 08:04 PM IST

After Strait of Hormuz, will Iran target Bab-el-Mandeb? Can it disturb navigation through Suez Canal, Red Sea, Gulf of Oman and Arabian Sea?
Iran may target Bab-e-Mandeb. (Representative Image.)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Will Iran close the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait after successfully blocking the Strait of Hormuz? Buoyed by the success of blocking the Strait of Hormuz and almost bringing the US to its knees in the ongoing war, Tehran on Wednesday threatened to block the waterway that connects the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and the Arabian Sea. Threatening to close more regional energy export routes, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that Washington "must brace for the closure of all other export corridors that benefit the US and its allies". The announcement came after the Pentagon claimed to have ​hit dozens of military targets near the Strait of Hormuz and Iranian coastal areas. Iran retaliated by attacking targets in Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan. 

Will IRGC block Bab-el-Mandeb?

The Bab-el-Mandeb is the second most important waterway of the region, as around 10-12% of global crude oil trade and a significant share of global container traffic transit through it. Yemen, and not Iran, borders the waterway, which connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden. However, the Houthi rebels control the area near the strait, and Iran controls these Shiite rebels. These Iran- backed Islamic extremist forces have attacked commercial vessels many times and have fired missiles and drones and sent boats laden with explosives. 

(The Suez Canal.)

Houthis to target Red Sea traffic?

The analysts believe that the Houthis could attack ships transiting the Red Sea. They can target oil tankers, LNG carriers, LPG tankers, container ships and bulk cargo vessels. If they really attack, the vessels would have to make a detour and go through the Cape of Good Hope. This will increase the travel time by at least 10-15 days and substantially increase the expenses. 

Suez Canal vulnerable?

The Suez Canal, which connects the Red Sea to the Mediterranean Sea, lies in Egypt and is situated far away from Iran, may be another casualty. The 193-km-long sea-level waterway was constructed to eliminate the need to sail around the Cape of Good Hope. It is the shortest route between Europe and Asia, facilitating about 12% of global trade. However, if the Bab-el-Mandeb becomes dangerous, ships would not reach to the south of the Suez Canal and its traffic would drastically come down, even if the canal remains open. 

(The Houthis have targeted the Red Sea traffic.)

Will Iran mine Gulf of Oman?

The Gulf of Oman may also become vulnerable. Though Iran shares a coastline, it can close this water body. However, it can create problems by laying mines, launching anti-ship missiles on the vessels passing through the Gulf of Oman. Tehran can also fire drones at the ships and disrupt or at least disturb their navigation before the vessels reach the Strait of Hormuz.

Analysts believe that Iran could also target the export terminals of the UAE and Saudi Arabia.  The Fujairah export terminal of the UAE and the Yanbu terminal of Saudi Arabia may become most vulnerable if Tehran chooses to target them. 

Iran can disturb the navigation and disrupt the movement of vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, the Bab-el-Mandeb, the Red Sea, the Suez Canal, the Gulf of Oman and the export terminals of the UAE and Saudi Arabia. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Why UK proposing overnight social media curfew for teens aged 16 and 17? key details
Why UK proposing overnight social media curfew for teens aged 16 and 17?
Govt to mandate CBFC certification for OTT films after Satluj controversy? Here's what we know
Govt to mandate CBFC certification for OTT films after Satluj controversy?
Who is Ismail Elfath? England vs Argentina referee's Lionel Messi links spark fresh World Cup controversy
Who is Ismail Elfath? England vs Argentina referee's Lionel Messi links
ECI extends SIR deadlines in Delhi, Punjab, Telangana and Karnataka; final rolls by October
ECI extends SIR deadlines in Delhi, Punjab, Telangana and Karnataka
Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike: Plea in Delhi High Court seeks force-feeding of activist
Sonam Wangchuk: Plea in Delhi HC seeks force-feeding of activist
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama
From Sunny's return as lawyer, to reunion with Akshaye, 4 reasons to watch Ikka
From Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar, Sanskruti Jayana in Krishnavataram, to Triptii Dimri in Maa Behen: 5 breakout performances by feamle leads in 2026
From Sara, Sanskruti, to Triptii: 5 breakout performances by actresses in 2026
OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement