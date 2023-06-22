Explained: How introducing yoga to children at an early age can change the world?

Introduce yoga to children at an early age to change the world

With increasing cases of anxiety, depression and other mental diseases at a younger age, it is evident that we need to change the way we are raising our children.

With the introduction of yoga at an early age, we can imbibe a lot of positive values in our children. Yoga is just not about Asanas. It has 8 limbs, and it starts with YAMAS & NIYAMAS. These are basically 'Moral codes', or ways of 'right living'.

YAMAS are practiced to bring Harmony with the outer world.

There are 5 Yamas -

1. Ahimsa (non-harming or non-violence in thought, word and deed): When children are taught to love each other, they have a feeling of one-ness and that is what is needed when they need to interact with their peers and society. It also includes of a child learning not to harm plants and animals. Ahimsa practice assists us in creating a positive, peaceful, and harmonious world for ourselves and others.

2. Satya (truthfulness): Satya practice entails embracing your genuine thoughts, potentials, and limits. Be honest with yourself about what you do, how you feel, and how you want to express yourself. Always speak the truth.

3. Asteya (non-stealing): Asteya means to take nothing that does not belong to you. The primary concept of Asteya is that one should not take anything belonging to another person, nor should one have the purpose or desire to steal anything belonging to another person. It is about respecting what other people have and respecting what you have. Children should not eye other people’s possessions, tangible or intangible.

4. Brahmacharya ("Right use of energy' & divine conduct): Brahmacharya means to behave and conduct one’s life like Brahma, means as close to divine as possible. When we look up to divine, there are certain qualities that we nurture. Adults should also imbibe qualities like gratitude, forgiveness, patience, perseverance, consistency. It takes us closer to got and keeps us in balance.

5. Aparigraha (non-greed or non-hoarding): People want everything. The best of shoes, bags, everything. There is no end to it. But teaching the Yama ‘Aparigraha’ is very important as it teaches a child how to be at peace with the possessions they already have. It is not about ‘if the parents can afford it for their kids?’ but it is about whether nature can afford such a face-paced consumption of these products and the sooner the kids learn these values, the better it is for them, their parents and nature.

NIYAMAS are practiced to bring Harmony with the inner world/self.

There are 5 Niyamas-

1. Saucha (cleanliness): Keeping our surroundings clean can help declutter our minds. It brings order and structure to the mind and if your mind is structured and in order, you are able to focus better and do things faster.

2. Santosha (contentment): If you are always looking forward to getting more and more, you stop enjoying what you currently have, you stop being grateful for what you have. You need to, first, have a feeling of contentment with what you already have. Once you are content, you can continue to work forward, towards your goals and aspirations but, at the same time, you also need to be grateful for what you already have. This helps kids with factors like jealousy, self-doubt, under confidence, worthiness and more.

3. Tapas (self-discipline): To master any subject, topic, field, art, you need to have discipline. You need constant practice, a constant effort at a fixed time and a fixed place is required to excel in any aspect of life. With the growing competition in every step of the way, if we do not have discipline, children will not be able to do their best, especially with AI rising.

4. Svadhyaya (self-reflection): Any action, any behaviour, any thought has an intention and if we do not understand what that intention is, we would not be able to redirect ourselves in the path that we want to go in. Self-reflection is the only way we can stop, pause, understand, redirect, and progress in life. If you do not self-reflect, chances are that you are being swayed in the direction the outer world’s choices and decisions which doesn’t leave you with your individuality or your creativity.

5. Ishvarapranidhana (surrender to a higher power): It is important to understand that ego is not something that is serving any purpose, and we need to understand that there is a much larger, more powerful force in the world that we must surrender to. Once you surrender to that supreme power, you feel its presence, its power and you also get supported by that power. You will feel more grounded, more balanced, more giving in that case. That is what helps children stay close to their roots.

Disclaimer: This is an author article from Shynee Narang.

