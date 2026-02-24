FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
EXPLAINER

Inside Rs 590 crore IDFC First Bank Scam: How did safeguards fail that shook Haryana government accounts?

A Rs 590 crore fraud involving the accounts of the Haryana government entities at IDFC First Bank in Chandigarh has exposed serious banking lapses. Employees suspended and forensic audit underway.

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Feb 24, 2026, 07:47 PM IST

Inside Rs 590 crore IDFC First Bank Scam: How did safeguards fail that shook Haryana government accounts?
IDFC First Bank.
After a massive amount of Rs 590 crore was siphoned off the accounts of Haryana government entities at a Chandigarh branch of the IDFC First Bank, the first question that was raised was how it happened. What went wrong that the safeguards failed, and how the fraudsters succeed in exploiting the lacunae in the system? It started with a Haryana government entity asking the bank to close one of its accounts and transfer the money. The bank found that the account did not have that much money, and there was a discrepancy. The matter was investigated, and this led to the process that unearthed the massive fraud, shaking the bank and the system in place. 

IDFC First Bank fraud

The discrepancy in the account was first noticed around February 18. However, it is believed that the problem does not extend to customers outside the group of accounts of the government entities or to any other branch of the IDFC First Bank. The moot question remains: what went wrong? Though the IDFC First Bank claims that the safeguards were in place and the regular controls were functioning, the situations do not justify it. The bank has also claimed that everything, including maker-checker approvals, periodic balance confirmations, monthly statements, and SMS alerts to the Haryana government were in place and nothing was missing. However, it fails to answer how the fraud took place and remained unnoticed for quite some time. 

The IDFC First Bank has swung into action; it has suspended the employees suspected to be involved in the scam and hired KPMG to conduct a forensic audit. The audit may take four to five weeks, and a police complaint may be filed afterwards. It has also asked the beneficiary banks to freeze the accounts. Considering the fact that Haryana's deposits make up as little as about half a percent of the bank’s total deposits, the IDFC First Bank may not suffer enough to destablise it. However, it exposed the lacunae in the system. Its reputation has got a severe blow. 

An amount of Rs 200 crore has been withdrawn from the IDFC First Bank since the fraud was made public. However, the overall government deposits, including state governments, the Centre, and PSUs, still form 8-10% of the deposit base. The IDFC Bank has suffered damages in the stock market. Its buy rating has been lowered to Rs 87 from Rs 101. However, it is assumed that the revised valuation is contained, and no more issues come up in other government accounts. It is also expected that the KPMG forensic audit does not uncover deeper structural weaknesses.

 

 

