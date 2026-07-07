Pakistan threatens India with war over Indus Water Treaty: Can it stop hydroelectric projects?

Pakistan's objection to hydroelectric projects on the Chenab and Jhelum rivers in India and India's decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty following the Pahalgam terror attack have escalated the tension in the already strained India-Pakistan relationship.



Will the Indus Water Treaty become yet another flash point in the ongoing tense relations between India and Pakistan? All eyes were raised Monday after Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari threatened to attack India. He warned that Pakistan was prepared to fight “on all fronts". He threatened India after New Delhi reiterated that the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) would remain suspended due to Islamabad’s continued support for cross-border terrorism. The tension between the two estranged neighbours is likely to escalate further with India moving ahead with hydroelectric projects on the Chenab and Jhelum rivers despite Pakistan's objections. While Islamabad argues that some project designs violate the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, New Delhi has maintained that the projects are permitted under the treaty's provisions for run-of-the-river hydropower.

What is Indus Waters Treaty?

Brokered by the World Bank, the Indus Waters Treaty is a water-sharing agreement signed by India and Pakistan on September 19, 1960. The agreement details the use of six rivers flowing through the two countries. While Pakistan got the administration of the Western Rivers, the Indus, Jhelum and Chenab, India was authorised to control the Eastern Rivers of the Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej. The Indus Waters Treaty has been criticised several times for allocating almost 80% or 135 million acre-feet or 167 billion cubic meters of the Indus system's water to Pakistan and 20% or about 33 million acre-feet or 41 billion cubic meters of water to India.

How will it impact Pakistan?

As Pakistan is heavily dependent on the Indus Water System for 80% of its irrigated agriculture in Punjab and Sindh, the suspension of the treaty is most likely to hit it hard. The approaching summer season and the subsequent cultivation period may be especially harsh for Islamabad. If India releases water from the reservoirs constructed on the Western rivers, flash floods can ravage low-lying areas in Pakistani Punjab along the Ravi or Sutlej. Pakistan suffered a devastating flood in 2022, and it had to declare an emergency and appeal to the international community for help.

With the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, India will no longer be restricted in using the Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab. India can construct dams and reservoirs on these rivers, adversely affecting Pakistan. However, it will take years and massive investment, so it will not have an immediate impact.

However, this is not the first time Pakistan has objected to the canal construction projects of India. It has historically maintained that India’s hydroelectric projects on the Chenab and Jhelum rivers, Kishanganga, Ratle, and Kwar bring with them many technical legalities, existential climate fears, and intense geopolitical friction. As the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) allows Islamabad the primary access to these Western Rivers, its objection to the construction becomes a major hurdle for India.

Pakistan's objection to projects is due to the following reasons:

Islamabad is afraid that India will control the flow of water.

It is against the design specification, like the deep sluice gates

Pakistan is scared of inter-basin water diversion

Islamabad says that the proposed canals will impact the climate and make it vulnerable, and pose a threat to its economic survival

It has become a geopolitical flashpoint due to the already tense situation between the two neighbours.

As India put the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance after the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025, Pakistan resorted to threats and legal actions. Former minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari went to the extent of threatening to attack India and claiming that Islamabad is ready on all fronts. However, analysts point out, there are very limited options left to Pakistan. Pakistan can:

Pakistan can invoke treaty dispute-resolution mechanisms, and it has indicated its intentions. It can raise the issue in international forums like the UN and the World Bank Islamabad can take up the issue with India through diplomatic channels and sit across the table to sort out the differences. Pakistan can strengthen its domestic water management and reduce dependence on the water coming from India.

India, too, has some options to resolve the impasse.

New Delhi can try to resolve the issue through negotiations; however, it has maintained that terrorism and talks can not go together.

It can increase the use of water as permitted in the treaty.

New Delhi can seek the required modifications to the treaty signed in 1960.

India can rely on broader international laws governing such water disputes.

However, the Indus Water Treaty has become a tool for political parties in Pakistan to raise their stake by attacking India. Addressing a rally in Pakistan, Bilawal Bhutto said, "If anyone believes that Pakistan will surrender Sindh, they do not know Pakistan. They do not know Sindh. They do not know Punjab. They do not know Balochistan. They do not know Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. They do not know Kashmir or Gilgit-Baltistan. They do not know the people who have lived by these rivers for thousands and thousands of years." Continuing the anti-India rhetoric, he declared, " We want peace, but peace with dignity. We want dialogue, but dialogue under law. We want coexistence, but not submission. So from this seminar, from this city, from this moment, let a message go forth. Pakistan will defend its water, its people, its treaty, its sovereignty and its future."