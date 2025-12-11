FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour 2025: Full schedule, ticket prices, celebrities expected - All you need to know

Akshaye Khanna never married due to his incomplete love story with THIS actress? Dhurandhar star attended her wedding, kissed her hands, she is...

Arunachal accident: 21 Assam labourers feared dead after truck falls into gorge

IndiGo Crisis: Where did DGCA fail? How did it ignore pilot fatigue warnings?

U19 Asia Cup 2025: Full schedule, venues, squads and live streaming - Blockbuster IND vs PAK clash slated for THIS date

Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani stuns in custom Manish Malhotra outfit with mini Chanel bag; See pics

Goa Nightclub Fire: Government bans fireworks at THESE places in North Goa days after tragedy claims 25 lives; Here's all you need to know

BIG move by IndiGo: After mass cancellation, airline announces travel vouchers worth Rs..., for passengers who…

Hrithik Roshan in damage control mode? Hours after comments on 'politics' of Dhurandhar, actor heaps praises on Ranveer Singh's film: 'Bloody mad...'

UPSC NDA 1 2026 Exam BIG UPDATE: Registration for 394 posts begins at upsc.gov.in, exam to be held on THIS date; Check details here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour 2025: Full schedule, ticket prices, celebrities expected - All you need to know

Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour 2025: Full schedule, ticket prices, celebrities exp

Akshaye Khanna never married due to his incomplete love story with THIS actress? Dhurandhar star attended her wedding, kissed her hands, she is...

Akshaye Khanna never married due to his incomplete love story with THIS actress?

IndiGo Crisis: Where did DGCA fail? How did it ignore pilot fatigue warnings?

IndiGo Crisis: Where did DGCA fail? How did it ignore pilot fatigue warnings?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
New K-drama Releases This Week (December 8 to 14): Latest series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OT

New K-drama Releases This Week (December 8 to 14): Latest series to watch on Net

In pics: Jr NTR's Rs 100 crore wedding, attended by 3000 VIPs, 12000 fans, bride Lakshmi Pranathi's Rs 1 crore saree that stole the limelight

In pics: Jr NTR's Rs 100 crore wedding, attended by 3000 VIPs, 12000 fans

Latest OTT Releases this month ( December 2025): 7 movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms

Latest OTT Releases this month ( December 2025): 7 movies, series to watch on Ne

HomeExplainer

EXPLAINER

IndiGo Crisis: Where did DGCA fail? How did it ignore pilot fatigue warnings?

The IndiGo crisis exposed major DGCA failures—from ignored fatigue reports to weak audits and poor oversight—prompting Delhi High Court criticism and calls for reform.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Dec 11, 2025, 03:52 PM IST

IndiGo Crisis: Where did DGCA fail? How did it ignore pilot fatigue warnings?
IndiGo flight grounded.(File Image)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Was the DGCA at fault in the IndiGo crisis that hit thousands of flyers and jolted the aviation sector? Where did it fail, precipitating the crisis? These questions are important in the wake of the Delhi High Court's criticism of the airline. Hitting IndiGo hard, the Delhi High Court asked it on Wednesday to take steps for payment of compensation to passengers left stranded after the large-scale flight disruptions. It also questioned how airfares on other carriers surged to unprecedented levels during the crisis. A bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela referred to a circular dated August 6, 2010, issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). It dealt with facilities and compensation in cases of denied boarding, cancellations and delays.

IndiGo crisis and DGCA failure

However, it is just one aspect of the deep-rooted problem. An analysis of the chain of events shows the airline regulator committed many mistakes that led to the present crisis. It had clear rules under the Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) and Fatigue Risk Management (FRMS), but chose to ignore all of them. To begin with, after issuing the guidelines, it never bothered to monitor IndiGo’s duty rosters effectively. Though the pilots had flagged time and again the excessive flying hours, short rest periods, and impossible turnarounds, DGCA turned a Nelson's eye. Similarly, no action was taken after the fatigue reports were received; the best it could do was to initiate an investigation and close the same without proper investigation. Consequently, the pilots reached a breaking point where they resorted to coordinated sick leave.

IndiGo pilot fatigue reports

Long before the IndiGo crisis hit the passengers, there were long-standing complaints against IndiGo’s rostering algorithm and last-minute changes. The pilots complained of the short rest between red-eye and early-morning flights and no stable monthly roster. They also flagged off the multiple "first-wave" departures assigned to the same group time and again. Despite all these, the DGCA failed to audit whether these schedules complied with actual fatigue science.

IndiGo roster controversy

Though the aviation regulator carries out periodic audits of airlines, it did not act and the rostering and fatigue compliance audits proved to be just paper exercises. The DGCA relied on airline-provided data instead of independent verification. Contrary to expectations, it did not carry out random checks of flight logs, duty hours, or rest periods. Consequently, a systemic underreporting of fatigue continued.

DGCA audits failure

Despite a long and rich experience of regulating the aviation sector for decades, the DGCA failed to predict India’s largest airline crisis. It could analyse the industry-wide pilot shortages and ignore the high summer holiday traffic. The regulator could not predict the consequences of rapid and aggressive expansion. It also failed to foresee stress on the system and was jolted after major cancellations began.

 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour 2025: Full schedule, ticket prices, celebrities expected - All you need to know
Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour 2025: Full schedule, ticket prices, celebrities exp
Akshaye Khanna never married due to his incomplete love story with THIS actress? Dhurandhar star attended her wedding, kissed her hands, she is...
Akshaye Khanna never married due to his incomplete love story with THIS actress?
Arunachal accident: 21 Assam labourers feared dead after truck falls into gorge
Arunachal: 21 Assam labourers feared dead after truck falls into gorge
IndiGo Crisis: Where did DGCA fail? How did it ignore pilot fatigue warnings?
IndiGo Crisis: Where did DGCA fail? How did it ignore pilot fatigue warnings?
U19 Asia Cup 2025: Full schedule, venues, squads and live streaming - Blockbuster IND vs PAK clash slated for THIS date
U19 Asia Cup 2025: Full schedule, venues, squads and live streaming - Blockbuste
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
New K-drama Releases This Week (December 8 to 14): Latest series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OT
New K-drama Releases This Week (December 8 to 14): Latest series to watch on Net
In pics: Jr NTR's Rs 100 crore wedding, attended by 3000 VIPs, 12000 fans, bride Lakshmi Pranathi's Rs 1 crore saree that stole the limelight
In pics: Jr NTR's Rs 100 crore wedding, attended by 3000 VIPs, 12000 fans
Latest OTT Releases this month ( December 2025): 7 movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms
Latest OTT Releases this month ( December 2025): 7 movies, series to watch on Ne
Meet actress, who switched from TV to big screen and OTT, dated Karan Kundrra, is now in relationship with this cricket commentator
Meet actress, who switched from TV to big screen and OTT, dated Karan Kundrra, i
Can Dhurandhar beat Saiyaara, Chhaava, Kantara 2 to become highest-grossing Indian film of 2025? Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna film has already earned Rs...
Can Dhurandhar become highest-grossing Indian film of 2025?
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement