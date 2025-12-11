IndiGo Crisis: Where did DGCA fail? How did it ignore pilot fatigue warnings?

The IndiGo crisis exposed major DGCA failures—from ignored fatigue reports to weak audits and poor oversight—prompting Delhi High Court criticism and calls for reform.

Was the DGCA at fault in the IndiGo crisis that hit thousands of flyers and jolted the aviation sector? Where did it fail, precipitating the crisis? These questions are important in the wake of the Delhi High Court's criticism of the airline. Hitting IndiGo hard, the Delhi High Court asked it on Wednesday to take steps for payment of compensation to passengers left stranded after the large-scale flight disruptions. It also questioned how airfares on other carriers surged to unprecedented levels during the crisis. A bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela referred to a circular dated August 6, 2010, issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). It dealt with facilities and compensation in cases of denied boarding, cancellations and delays.

However, it is just one aspect of the deep-rooted problem. An analysis of the chain of events shows the airline regulator committed many mistakes that led to the present crisis. It had clear rules under the Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) and Fatigue Risk Management (FRMS), but chose to ignore all of them. To begin with, after issuing the guidelines, it never bothered to monitor IndiGo’s duty rosters effectively. Though the pilots had flagged time and again the excessive flying hours, short rest periods, and impossible turnarounds, DGCA turned a Nelson's eye. Similarly, no action was taken after the fatigue reports were received; the best it could do was to initiate an investigation and close the same without proper investigation. Consequently, the pilots reached a breaking point where they resorted to coordinated sick leave.

Long before the IndiGo crisis hit the passengers, there were long-standing complaints against IndiGo’s rostering algorithm and last-minute changes. The pilots complained of the short rest between red-eye and early-morning flights and no stable monthly roster. They also flagged off the multiple "first-wave" departures assigned to the same group time and again. Despite all these, the DGCA failed to audit whether these schedules complied with actual fatigue science.

Though the aviation regulator carries out periodic audits of airlines, it did not act and the rostering and fatigue compliance audits proved to be just paper exercises. The DGCA relied on airline-provided data instead of independent verification. Contrary to expectations, it did not carry out random checks of flight logs, duty hours, or rest periods. Consequently, a systemic underreporting of fatigue continued.

Despite a long and rich experience of regulating the aviation sector for decades, the DGCA failed to predict India’s largest airline crisis. It could analyse the industry-wide pilot shortages and ignore the high summer holiday traffic. The regulator could not predict the consequences of rapid and aggressive expansion. It also failed to foresee stress on the system and was jolted after major cancellations began.