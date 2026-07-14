How many Indians have been killed and injured in US-Iran conflict? Why are they paying price for someone else's war?

The Ministry of External Affairs summoned Iran Embassy's Deputy Chief of Staff, Mohammad Jawad Hosseini, after the IRGC missile hit a UAE tanker with Indian crew members on board in the Strait of Hormuz. With this, the question raised is: how many Indians have been killed in the ongoing US-Iran war so far? Reports suggest that eight Indians have died and one is missing in the war that has spread to a vast area of the Middle East, including the Strait of Hormuz, the waterway through which about 30% of the world's fuel exports flow. The MEA has confirmed it and said that most of the people affected were the mariners or the workers on board different vessels.

The Ministry of External Affairs summoned Iran Embassy's Deputy Chief of Staff, Mohammad Jawad Hosseini, after the IRGC missile hit a UAE tanker with Indian crew members on board in the Strait of Hormuz. With this, the question raised is: how many Indians have been killed in the ongoing US-Iran war so far? Reports suggest that eight Indians have died and one is missing in the war that has spread to a vast area of the Middle East, including the Strait of Hormuz, the waterway through which about 30% of the world's fuel exports flow. The MEA has confirmed it and said that most of the people affected were the mariners or the workers on board different vessels.

Strait of Hormuz crisis

As the Strait of Hormuz became the main arena of the war, ships were targeted, and both of the warring sides attacked the vessels passing through the waterway. Though India maintained its neutrality and both sides respected it, ships with Indians on board were not spared. They were targeted, and people, including Indians, suffered. The Indians affected by the ongoing conflict are non-combatant casualties. They are tanker crew members, merchant navy personnel, and maritime workers employed on commercial vessels. Thousands of Indians work on merchant vessels that come under increased attack in the sea lanes of the Strait of Hormuz or the adjoining areas. India imports about 85% of its fuel requirements, and about 45% of that flows through the waterway that became the war theatre.

Besides, Indian nationals working in Gulf countries were caught in missile or drone attacks in the country of their residence or those in transit. About 95 lakh Indians live in the Middle Eastern countries of Iran, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, the UAE and Egypt and send billions of dollars to their families every month. Dozens of Indian immigrants in the UAE were seriously wounded when the debris and shrapnel following the interception of ballistic missiles and aerial attacks fell on them. Such incidents have taken place in Abu Dhabi's Al Shawamekh, Ajban, and Khalifa Economic Zones (KEZAD).

MEA summons Iran diplomat

Confirming such incidents, the UAE Ministry of Defence reported high interception rates and admitted that falling shrapnel and debris on streets and residential areas caused casualties. The official reports indicate that many Indians sustained minor to moderate injuries. At least 12 people, including five Indian nationals, were seriously injured in such an incident in Abu Dhabi on April 3. Six Nepalese nationals were also injured in this incident. Earlier on March 26, at least two persons, including an Indian, were killed and three others injured when debris from missiles intercepted by the UAE’s air defence system fell on a street in the city. A Pakistani national was also killed in this incident.

Analysts believe the government's response has been cold and submissive. The MEA rarely summoned the diplomats of the concerned countries and tried to hush up the reports. It maintained a neutral stance and tried to engage both sides. The government repeatedly issued advisories asking Indians in the region to remain vigilant. The Indian missions in the respective countries also coordinated with the governments regarding the safety of its nationals. It also conducted evacuation operations from conflict zones.