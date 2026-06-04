Why did INS Airavat reach Sri Lanka after Pakistan Navy’s high-profile port call? Islamabad raises geopolitical concerns

Has the Indian Ocean become a geopolitical chessboard where Sri Lanka is playing a balancing act between India and Pakistan while increasing its bonhomie with China? Details here.

Days after Sri Lanka received three Pakistan Navy ships, the Indian Naval Ship Airavat reached Colombo. Is it just a coincidence, or is Sri Lanka playing a balancing act? Or did the Indian Navy send its ship in time to foil any nefarious design of Pakistan? Or is Colombo increasing its bonhomie with Islamabad after coming closer to China? These and many other questions need to be answered. Meanwhile, the Indian High Commission in Colombo said in a statement that INS Airavat arrived in Colombo with critical spares for the Sri Lanka Coast Guard ship Suraksha.

INS Airavat's Colombo visit

The Indian High Commission said, "Visits by Indian Navy vessels to Sri Lanka aim to further strengthen the strong bonds between both friendly Navies, which is in line with India’s policy of ‘Neighbourhood First’ and Hon’ble Prime Minister’s MAHASAGAR vision." MAHASAGAR, or the Maritime Heads for Active Security And Growth for All in the Region, is the Indian Navy’s outreach programme to foster dialogue and collaboration among maritime leaders in the Indian Ocean Region and the African nations. Commanding Officer of the Ship, Commander IP Patil, held talks with the commander of the Lanka Navy's Western Naval Area.

(India Counters Pakistan In Sri Lanka. AI-made infographic.)

Earlier on June 1, the frigates PNS Taimur and PNS Aslat, along with the submarine PNS/M Hangor, docked at Colombo. Captain Niamat Saeed Khan aboard PNS Taimur, Captain Nadir Mateen Afridi aboard PNS Aslat, and Captain Uzair Farooq aboard PNS/M Hangor commanded the Pakistani vessels. The visiting ships participated in a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) conducted off Sri Lanka’s western coast. They also engaged in joint manoeuvres with the Sri Lankan Navy. This exercise was aimed at increasing interoperability and strengthening maritime security collaboration between the two countries.

Pakistan Navy at Colombo

The visit of the Pakistan Navy vessel is significant from a geopolitical aspect, as earlier, the vessels of the Chinese Navy. including its surveillance and espionage submarine, visited Sri Lanka, much to the disappointment of India. While the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy training warship Po Lang arrived in the port of Colombo for a formal three-day friendly visit in October 2024, its naval hospital ship Peace Ark docked in Sri Lanka as part of a renewed push for "Mission Harmony" in December.

(Pakistan Navy submarine PNS N/Hangor at Colombo Port.)

Earlier in 2023, the Chinese scientific research vessel Shi Yan 6 docked in Colombo for a 17-day period to conduct marine surveys. Similarly, in August 2023, the PLA Navy warship Haiyang 24 docked at the port of Colombo. New Delhi expressed disappointment when the PLA Navy space-tracking and satellite monitoring ship Yuan Wang 5 docked at the Chinese-leased Hambantota International Port in 2022. It caused a major diplomatic standoff between India, China, and Sri Lanka.

India's maritime security

However, Sri Lanka's dilemma can be understood by the fact that it is dependent on Chinese infrastructure investments and loans. Colombo leased out the Hambantota Port to China on a 99-year contract after it failed to repay the loan. India has expressed its apprehension many times that these Chinese ships function as "spy ships" capable of gathering sensitive military and maritime data. It may prove detrimental to the security interests of India.