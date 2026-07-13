Indian Army fast-tracks AI-enabled, GPS-denied Kamikaze drones with 1,000-km range that can strike deep inside Pakistan, China

The Indian Army has launched the ambitious programme of transition to AI-driven warfare by fast-tracking the induction of indigenous AI-enabled, GPS-denied Long-Range Loiter Munitions (LRLMs). Explained here.

The Indian Army has launched an ambitious programme of integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI)into combat operations, including drone swarming, real-time battlefield surveillance, information warfare, and intelligent logistics. In a recent development, it has sealed the decision to acquire an AI-enabled long-range kamikaze assault drone. These drones could not be tracked with the GPS facilities. The biggest advantage will be that these drones will be fitted with the latest AI technology that can help them in foolproof surveillance and attack operations, making it one of the most lethal systems of its kind. The integration of AI-powered battlefield surveillance systems will make these missiles accurate in real-time target identification and threat assessment.

AI-enabled, GPS-denied kamikaze drone

According to experts, the AI-driven target identification system uses the data from drones, ground sensors, and satellites and synthesises them successfully. This helps it reduce the time between target identification and projectile launch, which eventually shortens the "kill chain" and makes it more effective and lethal. This system has been tried and credited after achieving exceptionally high precision strike rates for tracking targets. The push for such drone and other warfare systems has been the result of the government's policy of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. It has been achieved partially, and the rest is on the anvil with the integration of AI deployment and research in partnerships with premier academic institutions and local startups.

The Indian Army will acquire these indigenously developed AI-enabled, GPS-denied, Long-Range Loiter Munitions (LRLM), with a range of 1,000 kilometres that penetrate deep inside the enemy lines of Pakistan and China, making them especially dangerous in hilly terrain. These kamikaze drones will be able to carry a payload of 25kg and have a firing range of 50 metres with the capability to fly up to 5,000 metres at a speed of 400km per hour. The acquisition of the long-range assault drones has been put on a fast track for the Artillery Regiment, while shorter-range missiles are being developed simultaneously.

Indian Army's AI warfare

Under the programme, the Indian Army works in close collaboration with government-owned research institutions, privately-held start-ups and big corporate houses that are involved in research and development and manufacture of arms and ammunition. For the AI-enabled and GPS-denied kamikaze missiles or the LRLM project, the Indian Army is working with the Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) ecosystem. It has shortlisted Tata Advanced Systems Limited and Nibe Defence for a separate procurement of 850 one-way attack drones capable of striking targets more than 100 km away. It will build a complete operational ecosystem around the drones, and each system will have a launch vehicle, ground control station, simulator and 15 aerial vehicles. These drones will be capable of steep, slant and nap-of-the-earth strikes. These attack tactics have been widely used in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. conflict.

These kamikaze drones will be one of the most efficient attack systems against Pakistan and China. Beijing is miles ahead of India in the use of AI and robotics in warfare. However, India can pose problems for the People's Liberation Army in any future combat, particularly in the war theatres of Leh-Ladakh and the Karakoram Range, which have hilly and rough terrains. Similarly, the Indian Army can use these assault drones against the terrorist hideouts and other targets in Pakistan in a combat situation like 'Operation Sindoor'.