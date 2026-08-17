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How did Indian X post trigger Israel-Iran war? Inside viral claim that reached Netanyahu

How social media and false claims wreak havoc on the world is clear from recent revelations made by The New York Times. Did a post originating in India influence the narrative that preceded Israel's military action against Iran? Explained here.

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Pramode Mallik

Updated : Aug 17, 2026, 01:17 PM IST

How did Indian X post trigger Israel-Iran war? Inside viral claim that reached Netanyahu
Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu explaining Iran's nuclear programme at the UN. (File Image)
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What role could someone in India have played in launching the Israeli attacks on Iran that led to a full-fledged US-Iran war? What might an Indian have done that instigated Tel Aviv to bomb Tehran, and its ally, Washington, joined it? The war is still raging after more than five months. The 14-point MoU signed by the US and Iran in Switzerland ends today, August 17, 2026, with no sign of an end to the war in sight.

India X account

According to The New York Times, a sensational claim was made on an X account in India on August 5. It quoted the commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, Brig. Gen. Ahmad Vahidi, as having said that Tehran would not give up its nuclear weapons programme as long as Israel and the US  possessed those weapons. Another India-based X account posted the same post, this time in Hindi, within two hours. There was no evidence suggesting that Iran had made the nuclear bomb or even that the IRGC commander had ever made such a preposterous claim. 

The claim, though false, ballooned, took on a disproportionate size and spread beyond India. Someone in Israel picked it up and posted it on his X account. An X account called Mossad Commentary reacted by posting, "The regime is not preparing to abandon its nuclear ambitions. It is buying time. There will be no deal." Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's son Yair responded to the posts made on X accounts. 

IRGC: Ahmad Vahidi

Israel’s Channel 14 picked up the story, aired the "breaking news", and portrayed it as the first public acknowledgement that Tehran was working on a nuclear bomb. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was at the country’s national cemetery at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem, reacted strongly. The Likud Party leader said, "We heard today the commander of the IRGC, Vahidi, explicitly declaring Iran’s intention to keep developing nuclear weapons.” 

Once Israel's prime minister reacted to the claim, though fabricated, it reverberated across the world. Donald Trump administration’s ambassador to the United Nations, Mike Waltz, reposted the quotation. He was followed immediately by Republican Senator Rick Scott of Florida. President Trump was desperate to find an excuse for attacking the Jewish state; he quoted the claim, and it went viral. As Iran's nuclear programme has been a source of grave concern for both the US and Israel, the claim of the so-called public declaration by the IRGC spread like wildfire. Though fabricated, the claim bolstered Netanyahu's claim that Tehran was making nuclear weapons and that it must be stopped at any cost.

Israel-Iran War

Criticising the fake post, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmail Baghaei, called it "an example of the flood of lies against the Islamic Republic". He said, "The allegations of a link to a nuclear bomb are based on the same thing, a lie they have been feeding the international community for 20 years to justify military aggression." General Vahidi took over the IRGC  command in March; he has issued many statements on several issues; however, he did not say anything on the purported nuclear weapon programme. In an interview to the state media, he said that Iran would “do things it has not done previously” to defend itself. He also said that the country’s position on nuclear weapons “has been stated with complete clarity in the past.”

The Indian X account that began the drama has 1,75,000 followers. Earlier, it came under scathing attacks from fact-checkers and other agencies.  The other X account that repeated the claim has 84,000 followers. 

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