India-US trade talks begin Tuesday, how can India placate Washington? Will New Delhi open farm sector?

After being caught in a deadlock for weeks and worsening the India-US trade ties every day with fresh salvo from someone or the other from the Donald Trump administration, a glimmer of hope can be seen now. Details here.

India-US trade talks round 6 will begin on Tuesday. U.S. Trade Representative for South Asia, Brendan Lynch, will make a one-day visit to New Delhi for the discussions. Confirming the development, Rajesh Agarwal, India’s chief negotiator and special secretary in the commerce ministry, said, "India and the United States will ‘fast-track’ trade talks." Last week, US President Donald Trump dropped the beginning of the trade talks when he heaped praise on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Calling him a "very good friend" he said India and the US "are continuing negotiations to address trade barriers... (and) there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion". Prior to this, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal indicated the first set of deals should be finalised by November. Talking to reporters, he said, "... since March, discussions have been going on... in a very good environment... progress is being made and both sides are satisfied with that progress."

Donald Trump imposes 50% tariffs on India

Trump imposed a punitive additional tariff of 25% over and above the base tariff of 25%, taking the cumulative tariffs to 50%. In most cases, the effective tariffs are higher. The additional tariffs were imposed for buying Russian oil. However, Washington is upset for other reasons as well. Talking to news website Axios, US Commerce Minister Howard Lutnick said, "India brags they have 1.4 billion people. Why won't 1.4 billion people buy one bushel of US corn? Doesn't it rub you the wrong way that they sell everything to us, and they won't buy our corn? They put tariffs on everything."

Will India open farm sector?

Analysts believe the US is upset with higher tariffs on agricultural produce while its own farm sector is beyond access. Washington has pressed India to open its farm sector. It wants to sell wheat, corn, cotton, soybeans, soybean oil, canola oil, dairy, and poultry products, besides apples and some other fruits.

Experts believe India can placate the US by allowing some concessions as below:

India can relax import restrictions on some of the agricultural products like pulses, nuts, and wine.

It can also buy soybeans, soybean oil, canola oil, and apples.

It will be difficult for India to allow US wheat exporters considering the domestic producers.

However, India can buy corn. As India has started mixing 20% of ethanol with petrol and diesel, it needs a massive quantity of corn. Most of its maize production is consumed by chicken feed sector. So, India can allow US corn exporters lest its own farms come under pressure.

Address Intellectual Property Concerns