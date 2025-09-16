Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Janhvi Kapoor slaying Manish Malhotra's blush pink lehenga is masterclass in how to wear pink with poise

Mother Dairy cuts prices across products; milk, ghee, paneer now more affordable after GST waiver; check revised rates here

ED summons Sonu Sood in illegal betting app case

India-US trade talks: After Russian oil, Washington rakes up corn, Donald Trump's domestic politics exposed!

Disha Patani house firing: Yogi Adityanath steps in, father reveals late-night call with UP CM after family fears for safety

Dismissed IAS Puja Khedkar's parents in trouble, her father absconds amid kidnapping charges

Ileana D’Cruz says she almost walked out of Barfi after Anurag Basu lashed out at her on set: ‘I broke down, called producer...'

BIG win for Mukesh Ambani as Reliance raises Rs 21000 crore in…, here’s what we know

BAD News for Pakistan: ICC refuses to remove Andy Pycroft from referees panel over handshake row, here's all you need to know

Rs 1320462055500 lawsuit: US President Trump sues The New York Times for defamation and libel, here's why

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Janhvi Kapoor slaying Manish Malhotra's blush pink lehenga is masterclass in how to wear pink with poise

Janhvi Kapoor sets festive outfit goals in Manish Malhotra's blush pink outfit

ED summons Sonu Sood in illegal betting app case

ED summons Sonu Sood in illegal betting app case

India-US trade talks: After Russian oil, Washington rakes up corn, Donald Trump's domestic politics exposed!

India-US trade talks: After Russian oil, it rakes up corn, Trump exposed!

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

HomeExplainer

EXPLAINER

India-US trade talks: After Russian oil, Washington rakes up corn, Donald Trump's domestic politics exposed!

First, Donald Trump raised the issue of Russian oil. Now Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has raised the issue of corn. Know how selling corn to India is vital in the US politics.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Sep 16, 2025, 01:38 PM IST

India-US trade talks: After Russian oil, Washington rakes up corn, Donald Trump's domestic politics exposed!
US corn may soon become a major India-US trade irritant.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

After punishing India for buying Russian oil and weapons, the US has now raised the issue of corn.  Earlier, US President Donald Trump slapped New Delhi with a punitive additional tariff of 25 per cent over and above the base tariffs of 25 per cent, taking the cumulative tariffs to 50 per cent.  A day before India-US trade talks resumed in New Delhi, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick had questioned India for not buying the US corn.  He said, "India brags they have 1.4 billion people. Why won't 1.4 billion people buy one bushel of US corn? Doesn't that rub you the wrong way that they sell everything to us, and they won't buy our corn? They put tariffs on everything." 

Why does India not buy US corn?

One bushel is equivalent to 25.4 kg. It is like asking Saudi Arabia to buy crude oil. India had been a net exporter of corn till 2023. It was the first time in 2024 that India imported corn. India imported 0.97 million tonnes of corn, or maize, as it is called here, in 2024-25. It bought the major chunk of 0.53 mt from Myanmar and 0.39 mt from Ukraine. New Delhi imported only 1,100 tonnes of corn from the US. India produced around 42 million tonnes of maize, 3 per cent of the global output in 2022-23 and exported it worth $10,107 million. 

How does India use corn?

In 2021-22, India used about 47% of corn for making poultry feed, while 13% was used as cattle fodder and 14% for the starch industry. About 12% of corn was used for other industries. However, after the government encouraged oil companies to mix 20 per cent of ethanol to petrol, the equation changed. The ethanol production soared from 38 crore litres in 2014 to 661.1 crore litres by June 2025. India diverted 10 million tonnes of maize for the production of ethanol in 2024. 

Donald Trump's political compulsions

On the other hand, corn production has political implications in the US. The U.S. is the world's largest producer and exporter of corn. The Midwest states of Iowa lead in production, followed by Illinois and Nebraska. These states, along with parts of Indiana, Missouri, and Kansas, produce almost 90 per cent of corn output in the US. Most of these states voted overwhelmingly in support of Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential elections. So, selling corn has become a political issue for the Trump administration. The US farmers are likely to grow a record 427 million tonnes of corn in 2025-26, a 12.5% rise over the previous year's output.

But the US corn exports have come down. China has traditionally been the biggest importer of US corn. According to Reuters, a record 31% of US corn exports in 2020-21 went to China. However, it dropped below 6% in 2023-24 as Brazil's corn shipment to China surged to 29% in 2023-24. Howard Lutnick is pressing India to buy the US corn to give political benefit to Donald Trump.

FAQs

Q1: How much corn does India produce?

Ans: India produced around 42 million tonnes of maize, 3 per cent of the global output in 2022-23 and exported it worth $10,107 million. 

Q2: What are the corn states of the US?

Ans: The Midwest state of Iowa lead in production, followed by Illinois and Nebraska. These states, along with parts of Indiana, Missouri, and Kansas, produce almost 90 per cent of corn output in the US. These states are called the Corn States of the US.

Summary

India produced around 42 million tonnes of maize, 3 per cent of the global output in 2022-23 and exported it worth $10,107 million. 
In 2021-22, India used about 47% of corn for making poultry feed, while 13% was used as cattle fodder and 14% for the starch industry. About 12% of corn was used for other industries. However, after the government encouraged oil companies to mix 20 per cent of ethanol to petrol, the equation changed. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Himachal Pradesh: 3 dead after massive landslide hits Mandi, rescue op underway
Himachal Pradesh: 3 dead after massive landslide hits Mandi, rescue op underway
IND-W vs AUS-W: Harmanpreet Kaur creates history against Australia; joins Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami in elite list
Harmanpreet Kaur creates history against Australia; joins Mithali Raj, Jhulan
Viral video: Salman Khan trolls himself, says '3 expressions pe chal raha hu main', calls him, Aamir Khan 'little stars' for this reason
Viral video: Salman trolls himself, says '3 expressions pe chal raha hu main'
Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal and Amaal Mallik caught in a love spark? Fans say 'jodi acchi hai'
Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal and Amaal Mallik caught in a love spark? Fans react
Chennai weather update: IMD issues orange alert in city, predicts heavy rainfall in THESE regions of Tamil Nadu, check full forecast here
Chennai weather update: IMD issues orange alert in city, predicts heavy rainfal
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE