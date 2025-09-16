India-US trade talks: After Russian oil, Washington rakes up corn, Donald Trump's domestic politics exposed!

First, Donald Trump raised the issue of Russian oil. Now Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has raised the issue of corn. Know how selling corn to India is vital in the US politics.

After punishing India for buying Russian oil and weapons, the US has now raised the issue of corn. Earlier, US President Donald Trump slapped New Delhi with a punitive additional tariff of 25 per cent over and above the base tariffs of 25 per cent, taking the cumulative tariffs to 50 per cent. A day before India-US trade talks resumed in New Delhi, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick had questioned India for not buying the US corn. He said, "India brags they have 1.4 billion people. Why won't 1.4 billion people buy one bushel of US corn? Doesn't that rub you the wrong way that they sell everything to us, and they won't buy our corn? They put tariffs on everything."

Why does India not buy US corn?

One bushel is equivalent to 25.4 kg. It is like asking Saudi Arabia to buy crude oil. India had been a net exporter of corn till 2023. It was the first time in 2024 that India imported corn. India imported 0.97 million tonnes of corn, or maize, as it is called here, in 2024-25. It bought the major chunk of 0.53 mt from Myanmar and 0.39 mt from Ukraine. New Delhi imported only 1,100 tonnes of corn from the US. India produced around 42 million tonnes of maize, 3 per cent of the global output in 2022-23 and exported it worth $10,107 million.

How does India use corn?

In 2021-22, India used about 47% of corn for making poultry feed, while 13% was used as cattle fodder and 14% for the starch industry. About 12% of corn was used for other industries. However, after the government encouraged oil companies to mix 20 per cent of ethanol to petrol, the equation changed. The ethanol production soared from 38 crore litres in 2014 to 661.1 crore litres by June 2025. India diverted 10 million tonnes of maize for the production of ethanol in 2024.

Donald Trump's political compulsions

On the other hand, corn production has political implications in the US. The U.S. is the world's largest producer and exporter of corn. The Midwest states of Iowa lead in production, followed by Illinois and Nebraska. These states, along with parts of Indiana, Missouri, and Kansas, produce almost 90 per cent of corn output in the US. Most of these states voted overwhelmingly in support of Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential elections. So, selling corn has become a political issue for the Trump administration. The US farmers are likely to grow a record 427 million tonnes of corn in 2025-26, a 12.5% rise over the previous year's output.

But the US corn exports have come down. China has traditionally been the biggest importer of US corn. According to Reuters, a record 31% of US corn exports in 2020-21 went to China. However, it dropped below 6% in 2023-24 as Brazil's corn shipment to China surged to 29% in 2023-24. Howard Lutnick is pressing India to buy the US corn to give political benefit to Donald Trump.

