India-US Talks: Rough road ahead after PM Modi rejects Trump's brinkmanship, Can BTA be signed in 21 days?

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi rejected US President Donald Trump's brinkmanship, the future of the India-US talks on the Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) appears gloomy. The new U.S. tariffs on India take effect on August 7. What will happen now?

After President Donald Trump imposed an additional 25% tariff on top of the earlier tariff of 25% for buying crude oil and military hardware from Russia, the most significant and troublesome question is: What will happen next? Will the India-US talks on the Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) go ahead smoothly without any hiccups? Will India succumb to the US pressure and cave in during the talks and sign the agreement on the dotted lines? Will New Delhi become more assertive, rejecting Donald Trump's brinkmanship and try to squeeze as many concessions as possible?

Narendra Modi rejects US brinkmanship

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has indicated, at least for the time being, that it would not give as much access to the farm sector as demanded by Washington. Hours after Trump's announcement, he made his stand clear in the most unequivocal terms. He said, "The interest of farmers is our top priority. India will never compromise with the interests of its farmers, livestock holders, and fishermen." Earlier, in a statement, the MEA called the rise of US tariffs to 50% "unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable." It also said that "our imports are based on market factors and done with the overall objective of ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion people of India". With this, India also indicated subtly that it would continue to take care of energy security and keep on buying Russian oil.

India-US talks on BTA

The India-US talks on the BTA began after PM Modi visited Washington in February, and it has been on a rollercoaster ride since the beginning. While the US commerce department mandarins refused to buzz on increased tariffs on steel and aluminium, their Indian counterparts refused to blink on the farm sector. New Delhi flatly refused to allow complete access to the farm sector. Later, some experts suggested that India can give access to the edible oil market and allow the US firms to export soybean oil and canola oil to sweeten the deal. New Delhi also moved one step further and offered a zero-for-zero tariff with certain exceptions.

Will India open farm sector?

Washington remains adamant on its demand to allow the GM foods, dairy products, wheat, barley, cotton, soybean, and some other products, and India has rejected it. However, it can consider allowing soybean, pulses, apples, milk, eggs, and chicken. It refused GM foods completely. A team of US officials is scheduled to arrive in India soon and start the talks, the left. However, the imposition of an additional tariff of 25% has vitiated the atmosphere, and it would be difficult for both sides to talk smoothly and progressively. PM Modi has made it clear that the negotiators have not been sent with their hands tied. It will be a tough and challenging task to reach a deal within 21 days, the deadline set by the US president.