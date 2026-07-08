What is Super 301? India pushes back against US tariff warning before Bilateral Trade Agreement talks

The US invokes Super 301 ahead of the resumption of the India-US BTA talks. While it is one of Donald Trump's trade policies, India has urged Washington to reconsider it before the talks begin. Details here.

Days ahead of the resumption of the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) talks, New Delhi has urged the Donald Trump administration to reconsider its threat of imposing additional tariffs on its products under Super 301 provisions. Washington has warned New Delhi of imposing an additional punitive tariff of 12.5% on its goods for using child labour and forced labour. India has hit back by alleging a lack of sufficient legal and factual basis and has offered talks to resolve the issue amicably. The US warning is a part of a broader issue covering around 60 countries. Washington believes these countries are not doing enough to prevent the use of forced labour in producing these goods.

While the US argues that India's policies and implementation of forced labour put an unreasonable burden on US companies, India has said that the tariff dispute should not derail the broader BTA talks. India's request came after United States Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer visited New Delhi from June 22-24, 2026 and held bilateral trade negotiations. After holding talks with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, he expressed hope that the two countries would reach to an interim trade deal before temporary tariffs expire in late July.

(India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement Talks.)

India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement

Though the two countries did not announce a strict deadline for the finalisation of either the interim agreement or the broader Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), it is believed that Washington is using all types of pressure tactics on India, and the deadline is one of them. Analysts also believe that invocation of Super 301 is another tool to put pressure on New Delhi so that it signs on the dotted lines and the US take all benefits.

What is Super 301?

Super 301 is a legislative provision added to Section 301 of the US Trade Act of 1974. According to this law, the USTR should identify foreign countries with "unfair trade practices" and initiate investigations to remove them. The main objective of Super 301 was to forcefully open foreign markets to US exports. It wanted to eliminate systemic trade barriers through mandatory negotiation or retaliation. The provisions of Super 301 were used to punish trade partners like India, Brazil and Japan.

(Narendra Modi with Donald Trump)

Analysts believe Super 301 is invoked against competitive economies in the guise of addressing the excessive manufacturing, dumping of products and forced labour. It is seen as a balancing act after the US Supreme Court, in February 2026, struck down the reciprocal tariffs imposed by the Donald Trump administration under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) in April 2025. Under Section 301, the US administration has the right to investigate and respond to foreign trade practices it considers discriminatory or unreasonable. The US has used the provision against China.

BTA: Farm access

US President Donald Trump offered to begin talks for the BTA to India during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's US visit in February, 2025. Though he announced reciprocal tariffs in the presence of PM Modi and said in the most unequivocal terms that "the US would impose equal tariffs on all items, no less, no more", he also asked India to sign the BTA. It is believed that the two countries will agree on certain concessions for mutual benefits and sign the Bilateral Trade Agreement. However, analysts are skeptical on the issue, and some of them have expressed apprehension that Washington may go back on the commitment made in the BTA, as it is now doing with Mexico and Canada.