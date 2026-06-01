Can India and US sign Bilateral Trade Agreement before July 24? Key sticking points explained

India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) comes close to the finish line. However, major differences persist as Washington demands access to the farm market, denied repeatedly by India. Details here.

As the talks for the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) are about to resume soon in New Delhi, Washington has put pressure on India to sign the deal as soon as possible. Adopting a carrot-and-stick policy, the office of the US Trade Representative has assured India not to impose additional tariffs even if it violates Section 301. But it expects New Delhi to allow farm access to the US companies, a demand that India has been rejecting persistently. While the negotiations have reached the last stage, many sticking points remain unresolved. What may happen next?

India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement, BTA

A high-level delegation under Assistant US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia Brendan Lynch has arrived in India on a four-day visit. Lynch is also the chief negotiator for the proposed India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA). Darpan Jain, additional secretary in the commerce department, will lead the Indian side. Both sides are optimistic as the US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, has said that only 1% of the issues remain to be resolved now. If media reports are to be believed, the US has indicated that if the BTA is signed by July 24, no fresh tariffs would be imposed, and it will remain at the pre-negotiation level of 18%. This date is significant as the 10% tariffs imposed by the US expire on that date.

The two sides will discuss a wide range of subjects, including market access, non-tariff barriers, Customs and trade facilitation, investment promotion and economic security alignment. It is believed that the two sides may resolve many issues of non-tariff barriers, including some US concerns related to digital trade. India needs assurance on the promotion of investment so that no hidden barrier is introduced.

Super 301 provision

Super 301 may be one of the main sticking points. The section is used against any competitive economy in the guise of addressing the excessive manufacturing, dumping of products and forced labour. It is seen as a balancing act after the US Supreme Court in February 2026 struck down the reciprocal tariffs imposed by the Donald Trump administration under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) in April 2025. Under Section 301, the US administration has the right to investigate and respond to foreign trade practices it considers discriminatory or unreasonable. The US has used the provision against China.

India-US farm access negotiations

US President Donald Trump offered the BTA to India during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's US visit in February, 2025. Though he announced reciprocal tariffs in the presence of PM Modi and said in the most unequivocal terms that "the US would impose equal tariffs on all items, no less, no more", he also asked India to sign the BTA. It is believed that the two countries will agree on certain concessions for mutual benefits and sign the Bilateral Trade Agreement. However, analysts are skeptical on the issue, and some of them have expressed apprehension that Washington may go back on the commitment made in the BTA, as it is now doing with Mexico and Canada.