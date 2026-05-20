Defence, nuclear Energy, Russian Oil: Marco Rubio's India visit signals new phase in India-US ties

India-US BTA talks are most likely to resume during the visit of Secretary of State Marco Rubio. He may also discuss Russian Oil, farm sector access, and defence sales. What’s at stake? Explained.

Will India and the US sign the Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) and defence cooperation deal before the much-awaited BRICS summit, scheduled for September in India? How will New Delhi navigate talks on potential energy security cooperation with Washington after the Trump administration imposed additional 25% tariffs on buying Russian oil, creating problems for India's energy sector? These questions, which have hit the headlines, may be addressed next week when US Secretary of State Marco Rubio visits India. He is scheduled to visit Kolkata, Agra, and Jaipur, besides holding wide-ranging talks with his counterpart and other stakeholders in New Delhi. He will be in India from May 23 to May 26. Rubio will be heading to India immediately after attending the NATO Foreign Ministers' conference in Helsignborg, Sweden. He emphasizes the significance of his visit to India and the importance attached to future India-US relations.

Marco Rubio India visit

Marco Rubio's India visit is aimed at bolstering defence ties with India and cementing energy crisis besides the proposed US-India BTA. The proposed India-US bilateral trade agreement (BTA) is the most thorny issue to be discussed between the two countries. Despite several rounds of talks, bargains, and tough negotiations, the proposed agreement is stuck. While the Trump administration is adamant on access to the farm market, India has put its foot down, under apparent pressure of the agriculture lobby.

Earlier in December, Deputy US Trade Representative (USTR) Rick Switzer and the chief negotiator for the India deal, Brendan Lynch, discussed many issues with their Indian counterparts with an open mind and a desire to settle as many issues as possible in the first tranche of the talks. They were extremely cautious in their approach and remained tight-lipped for most of the time since the collapse of the previous talks.

(Marco Rubio India Visit)

India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement

Experts believe India may have to give many concessions to Washington to achieve this level. First, it will come under the US pressure for opening the farm sector, an anathema for India. The farmers are already unhappy, the number of farmers committing suicide due to economic woes is increasing, the return on investment in cultivation is falling, and the agricultural sector is struggling. No government in India can open the farm sector drastically, allowing massive imports, which may further push down the prices and shrink the profit margins.

After signing the long-term Framework Pact in October 2025 and the Security of Supply Arrangement (SOSA) before that, India and the US eye more defence cooperation. Earlier, the US approved a potential $428 million package to provide logistics, spare parts, and technical support for Boeing AH-64 Apache attack helicopters and M777A2 ultra-light howitzers. Now, the Trump administration wants to sell more arms and ammunition, particularly missiles and fighter jets, in the wake of Operation Sindoor.

India-US energy cooperation

Energy security is one more issue that would be discussed between the two countries. The Trump administration signaled good terms by extending the waiver on the purchase of cheap Russian oil floating on the sea. However, it wants to extend cooperation in the field of nuclear energy. After the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy, the two countries are most likely to discuss commercial collaboration in civil nuclear power. Marco Rubio is most likely to explore small modular reactors (SMRs) to help India reach its goal of expanding nuclear capacity.