Sri Lanka signals India through back-channel outreach, MP bats for Delhi ahead of polls in Bangladesh and Nepal

Amid elections and unrest in Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, Nama Rajapaksa praises India and calls for stronger South Asia cooperation, signalling renewed India outreach via parallel diplomacy.

In what may be called a balancing act to reach out to India through parallel diplomacy or back-channel talks, former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa's MP son Nama has praised New Delhi and emphasised its potential roles in the South Asian region in the wake of political turmoil, unrest, and the rise of extremism. He has said this at a time when anti-India sentiments are high in Bangladesh and the country is gearing up for general elections scheduled for February 12, 2026. Nepal will go to the polls on March 5, where, too, the stakes are high for India.

Taking to social media platform X, Nama Rajpaksha wrote that there is a growing and urgent need for stronger regional cooperation in South Asia and India can play a central role. He also reminded us that Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka have experienced periods of political turmoil, marked by public unrest and changes in government. His comment is significant, as in 2022, it was Sri Lanka, which witnessed public fury over economic and domestic issues, that soon snowballed into anti-corruption protests, leading to the ouster of then-President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Nama's uncle.

India-Sri Lanka Ties

It was followed by Bangladesh, which experienced a series of nationwide protests in July 2024. What began as a student protest was soon hijacked by radical Islamic elements, who came on the streets in thousands, forcing then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on August 5 to flee to India. An interim government was formed under the leadership of economist Muhammad Yunus, but the country sank further deep into chaos.

Nepal witnessed a nationwide protest by Gen Z against the government ban on the social media platform; soon, the movement snowballed into a movement to change the regime and then Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli was forced to quit. A caretaker government under the leadership of former Chief Justice Sushila Karki was set up. The general elections in Nepal are due on March 5.

Bangladesh elections: India's stakes

Keeping in cognizance of these dramatic developments unfolding in three South Asian countries with similar problems, Rajapaksa wrote in a lengthy post, "Addressing these challenges requires a collective commitment to counter extremism, prevent political violence, and safeguard minority rights. As such, South Asia requires greater regional coherence to withstand emerging crises and respond collectively to shared challenges." He added further,"The upcoming elections in Bangladesh and Nepal present a hopeful opportunity to reaffirm democratic legitimacy through free and fair elections that will contribute to further strengthening regional security."

Sri Lanka-India parallel diplomacy

Nama Rajpaksha's comments are significant, as it was India that came out to support Sri Lanka when it underwent an unforeseen economic crisis in 2022. By extending financial assistance and credit lines, Delhi reached out to Colombo and reinforced its image as a first responder in the region. New Delhi was also the first country to send its rescue teams and relief materials when the island nation was hit hard by Cyclone Ditwah last year. Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar visited Sri Lanka, held talks with the government representatives, and announced an assistance package of $450 million to support reconstruction.

It was Mahinda Rajapaksha who offered the Hambantota port to China for a lease of 99 years after the country had failed to repay the debts accrued as the construction cost. Reports suggest China provided $7 billion in loans and investment to Colombo between 2004 and 2014. Sri Lanka granted permission to dock the Chinese research vessel Yuan Wang 5 at the Hambantota port in 2022. This angered Western countries and India. Is Mahinda Rajapaksha, now out of power, trying to woo India, or is Colombo sending the right signals to New Delhi through parallel diplomacy?