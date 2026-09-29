India-Pakistan thaw, track-two diplomacy? Senior MEA officer attends SCO meetings in Islamabad

India has sent its senior diplomat Alok Dimri to Islamabad to attend the SCO Coordinators meeting. Is it an indication of an India-Pakistan thaw, resumption of bilateral talks or track-two diplomacy? Explained here.



Is there an indication of thaw between India and Pakistan? Are the two sides opening back-channel talks or track-two diplomacy after a gap of many years? Will the two estranged neighbours bury their hatchets, at least temporarily? India has sent its senior officer from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to Pakistan to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) coordinators' meeting. Additional Secretary and India’s SCO Coordinator Alok Dimri is attending meetings in Islamabad. This comes at a time when India-Pakistan ties have deteriorated to such a level that cricket teams declined to accept the trophy from Asian Cricket Council Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who is also Pakistan's Internal Security Minister.

SCO coordinators meeting in Pakistan

The meeting is being held from September 28 to September 30 in Islamabad, the first such meeting under Pakistan after it became the SCO chairman for 2026-27. India has sent an indication that it wants to keep bilateral relations and the multilateral ties separate. However, it is a procedural and preparatory meeting; talks and negotiations would not be held at this meeting.

India became a member of the SCO in 2017, along with Pakistan. The bloc also includes China, Russia, Iran, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. The group covers much of Eurasia and a bigger part of Central Asia, and it would have been highly imprudent to ignore the bloc and keep itself aloof. There was no point in getting isolated only to put Pakistan in the dock.

India-Pakistan Thaw

India has said time and again that terrorism and bilateral talks can not go together, and Pakistan must take stern action against terrorist outfits present in that country, even if Islamabad claims that it does not help terrorists target India. India's stance against cross-border terrorism became stricter after the Pahalgam attack, in which Pakistan-supported The Resistance Force (TRF) killed 26 innocent and unarmed people in the Kashmir valley in April, 2025.

Pakistan will host the SCO Head of State Summit in August, 2027, and it is most likely to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the meeting. New Delhi has not yet indicated whether it PM Modi would attend the meeting or send someone instead. It is believed that the government may send Foreign Minister S Jaishankar or someone else, as PM Modi remains at the forefront of attacking Pakistan. The ruling party BJP may not like to send signals that its stance on Pakistan gas has softened.

Will PM Modi attend SCO Summit?

Analysts believe that PM Modi may attend the SCO meeting in Pakistan, focus on multilateral meetings and not hold bilateral talks on the sidelines of the summit. Another idea is that PM Modi goes to Islamabad, attends the meetings, and meets Pakistani leaders in public, but refuses to hold separate meetings.

It is not new or unprecedented to attend multilateral meetings in Pakistan. Earlier in 2024, Jaishankar attended the SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting in Islamabad. It was the first visit by an Indian foreign minister to Pakistan in nearly nine years.

By sending its diplomat to Pakistan, New Delhi has made it clear that it attaches importance to the SCO and can not allow Islamabad to steal the show. It does not mean that it is ready to hold bilateral talks or that it has opened two-track diplomacy.