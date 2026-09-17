India cut Russian oil imports, Trump's 100% tariff threat still looms: How will it hit GDP, exports

How much may the Indian economy and exports suffer if the US imposes a 100% tariff on Indian products? Will its GDP fall and growth slow down? Explained here.

Although India slashed its crude imports from Russia by 38% by volume in 2025-26 compared to 2024-25 and increased imports from the US, purchasing $9.1 billion worth of oil in the financial year, it now faces the prospect of being slapped with 100% US tariffs on its goods. It also bought US crude worth $1.57 billion during the first quarter of the fiscal year 2026–27. First, the bill approved by the US Congress authorises the administration to impose tariffs of up to 100% on imports from those five countries that import crude oil and natural gas from Russia. India is the second-biggest buyer of Russian oil after China. Secondly, the Donald Trump administration may not impose that many tariffs on Indian imports due to geopolitical and bilateral trade issues. However, the sword is hanging over India.

India-US tariffs

Earlier, the Trump administration imposed a punitive tariff of 25% for buying Russian oil over and above the bilateral tariffs of 25%, taking it to a cumulative tariff of 50% on imports from India. However, under an interim trade deal between the two countries, Washington waived the punitive tariffs of 25% and reduced the bilateral tariffs to 18% on February 9, 2026. The US Supreme Court struck down the bilateral tariff regime on February 20, 2026, calling it illegal. So, India is now paying only 10% global tariffs. It's a mild tariff rate by any standard, and India should not grumble.

A 100% tariff in the biggest buyer country would hit Indian exports hard, and its entire international trade may go haywire. According to the United Nations COMTRADE database on international trade, India exported goods to the US worth $ 76.20 billion in the financial year 2025-26. It imported goods from the US worth $44.20 billion, including crude oil worth $7.94 billion. Indian exports to the US are concentrated in a few labour-intensive and price-sensitive sectors. These sectors may be hit hard if the US really imposes a 100% tariff.

India exports to US

According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), Indian exports to the US in the financial year 2025-26 were as follows:

Electrical machinery and equipment and parts:$23.72 billion

Pharmaceutical products:$ 9.08 billion)

Nuclear reactors, boilers, machinery and mechanical appliances: $ 6.61 billion

Natural or cultured pearls, precious or semi-precious stones and related articles: $ 6.50 billion

Mineral fuels and mineral oils: $ 3.66 billion

Iron or steel: $ 2.90 billion

Textile articles: $ 2.58 billion

Organic chemicals: $ 2.47 billion

Other items include:

Leather and leather products

Textiles

Chemicals

Seafoods



India-US trade war

Analysts believe that the hardest-hit sectors would be gems, apparel, shrimp, leather and auto components. These sectors operate on very thin margins and face stiff competition from countries like Vietnam, Bangladesh, Mexico or China. Secondly, the "potentially exposed sectors" include pharmaceuticals, textiles, engineering goods, chemicals, auto components, and electronics.

It has been roughly estimated that India would be able to export to the US goods worth $87-$92 billion in financial year 2026-27. Bloomberg Economics estimated that a 50% tariff on Indian products could slash its shipments to the US by up to 60%. A 100% duty would be more severe. It would expose goods worth about $35 billion to $ 55 billion to risk.

Tariffs: India GDP impact

How much will it hit the Indian economy? How will growth falter? How may it impact the GDP?

According to Goldman Sachs, India's total exposure to goods and services to the US is about 4% of its GDP.

According to the Indian Council of Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER), about 7.38% of India's total exports are materially affected by tariff measures. The blow may be sectoral and regional, and it may not have a sweeping impact on the entire economy.

However, it is devastating for specific clusters like Surat diamonds, Tiruppur textiles, Bhadohi carpets, coastal shrimp belts, etc.

The impacts of 100% tariffs are yet to be estimated. However, we have an estimate of the impact of a 50% US tariff on Indian goods.

Bloomberg Economics has estimated that there may be a 60 basis point impact directly and 1% impact on GDP in total.

Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran has warned that GDP may come down by about 0.5% to 0.6%.

Moody's has estimated GDP to fall by 0.3 percentage points from its earlier prediction of 6.3%.

SBI Research estimated a 25–30 basis points fall in GDP with a 25% tariff.

Indian Economy: GDP to falter?

The GDP may slow down, and the impact would be much worse and more severe than estimated. A reasonable estimate is that if tariffs of 100% are imposed on India, its GDP may be 0.6–1.2 percentage points less than the previous year. IMF's estimate of 6.5% GDP for the financial year 2026-27 may come down to 6% to 5.5%.

However, the most important issue is whether Donald Trump actually imposes 100% tariffs on India. The second point is: what may happen to the ongoing talks for the India-US Free Trade Agreement (FTA)? Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal has said that the bilateral trade deal is "more or less" finalised. Piyush Goyal has claimed that India will sign the FTA only once Washington offers rates better than those India's competitors get. Analysts believe that the US may use the new bill as a bargaining chip against India, pushing it for more concessions and market access, threatening to impose a 100% tariff.