As Prime Minister Narendra Modi joins US President Donald Trump and other leaders at the Quad Summit, what may be India's strategic moves to counterbalance China without fighting a war with it? Explained.

As the Quadrilateral Strategic Dialogues (Quad) meeting begins in the Philippines' capital, Manila, on Tuesday, November 17, all eyes are on India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the much-awaited meeting, which will also be attended by US President Donald Trump, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. It is important to note that the perspectives and main objectives of the four-nation bloc for India are different from those of the other members. The geographical location of India makes it the most significant partner in containing China in its own backyard, but New Delhi has its own agenda and interests in the Indo-Pacific region.

China's String of Pearls

Analysts believe that India need not pick a fight with Beijing over the provocation of other members, like the US; rather, it should use its naval strength, economic influence, diplomatic relationships, and strategic autonomy to counterbalance. As China has been increasing its presence in the Indian Ocean to counter the US from Guam to Diego Garcia, it is also surrounding India through its 'String of Pearls' strategy by developing ports and other infrastructure facilities in neighbouring countries like Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, the Maldives and Myanmar.

China Containment: Strait of Malacca

Geopolitical experts believe that New Delhi can strengthen the Quad and counterbalance Beijing without confronting it in the following ways:

India can step up monitoring of the Indian Ocean and keep an eye on the Chinese ships, submarines and research vessels.

India can carry out joint naval exercises in the area with the US, Japan and Australia.

It can collect intelligence input and share this, along with real-time information, with the other three Quad members.

New Delhi can help small countries like the Maldives and Sri Lanka monitor their maritime security.

India can maintain the shipping lines and keep them open.

Experts believe that India can play the most crucial role in the Strait of Malacca, the waterway that connects the Indian Ocean with the South China Sea. China is the second-largest consumer and buyer of crude oil after the US, and most of this flows through this waterway. If it is blocked, the Chinese economy may suffer, and Beijing may suffocate. Analysts believe India must not do this, but use it as a bargaining chip and extract concessions.

Indo-Pacific region

India can also work with littoral states like Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Australia and monitor shipping movements and protect maritime commerce. If New Delhi strengthens its presence near the Strait of Malacca by developing the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, it can certainly get an upper hand and put pressure on China. It is believed that India can strengthen its position in the Sea of Andamans with the following actions:

India can develop naval and aerial surveillance across the entire sea by deploying its equipment there.

New Delhi can enhance its maritime patrol capabilities by constructing airfields on the islands.

Indian Navy can increase submarine detection capabilities and enhance anti-submarine warfare.

New Delhi can develop a logistical support system so that it can support and sustain any possible future war.

India can develop coordination with the US, Australia and Japan.

These are the possible tactical moves India can take, not to be discussed during India-US bilateral talks on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit and the Quad meeting. But these are options India has and uses as bargaining chips or master strokes against the mighty dragon. Analysts believe that India should ensure freedom of navigation and not allow itself to be used to threaten or blockade China. This would be an act of provocation, and it might escalate already strained ties with an arch-rival and the country with historical misunderstandings.