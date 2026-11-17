EXPLAINER
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi joins US President Donald Trump and other leaders at the Quad Summit, what may be India's strategic moves to counterbalance China without fighting a war with it? Explained.
As the Quadrilateral Strategic Dialogues (Quad) meeting begins in the Philippines' capital, Manila, on Tuesday, November 17, all eyes are on India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the much-awaited meeting, which will also be attended by US President Donald Trump, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. It is important to note that the perspectives and main objectives of the four-nation bloc for India are different from those of the other members. The geographical location of India makes it the most significant partner in containing China in its own backyard, but New Delhi has its own agenda and interests in the Indo-Pacific region.
Analysts believe that India need not pick a fight with Beijing over the provocation of other members, like the US; rather, it should use its naval strength, economic influence, diplomatic relationships, and strategic autonomy to counterbalance. As China has been increasing its presence in the Indian Ocean to counter the US from Guam to Diego Garcia, it is also surrounding India through its 'String of Pearls' strategy by developing ports and other infrastructure facilities in neighbouring countries like Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, the Maldives and Myanmar.
Geopolitical experts believe that New Delhi can strengthen the Quad and counterbalance Beijing without confronting it in the following ways:
Experts believe that India can play the most crucial role in the Strait of Malacca, the waterway that connects the Indian Ocean with the South China Sea. China is the second-largest consumer and buyer of crude oil after the US, and most of this flows through this waterway. If it is blocked, the Chinese economy may suffer, and Beijing may suffocate. Analysts believe India must not do this, but use it as a bargaining chip and extract concessions.
India can also work with littoral states like Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Australia and monitor shipping movements and protect maritime commerce. If New Delhi strengthens its presence near the Strait of Malacca by developing the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, it can certainly get an upper hand and put pressure on China. It is believed that India can strengthen its position in the Sea of Andamans with the following actions:
These are the possible tactical moves India can take, not to be discussed during India-US bilateral talks on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit and the Quad meeting. But these are options India has and uses as bargaining chips or master strokes against the mighty dragon. Analysts believe that India should ensure freedom of navigation and not allow itself to be used to threaten or blockade China. This would be an act of provocation, and it might escalate already strained ties with an arch-rival and the country with historical misunderstandings.