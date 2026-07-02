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India-Pakistan Talks: Why Track II Diplomacy is back in spotlight

After years of silence, are India and Pakistan testing the waters through Track II Talks? Inside the India-Pakistan talks, crisis management, nuclear risks and the road ahead.

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Pramode Mallik

Updated : Jul 02, 2026, 05:37 PM IST

India-Pakistan Talks: Why Track II Diplomacy is back in spotlight
Wagah, India-Pakistan Border. (File Image)
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After Jammu and Kashmir's former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah joined Mirwaiz Umar Farooq,  ex- CM Mehbooba Mufti and a hundred other people to appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his counterpart Shahbaz Sharif to stop hostilities and begin bilateral talks, eyebrows were raised for obvious reasons. Is the Track II diplomacy at work? Have the two countries started backchannel talks? However, the most vital questions were: when were the talks held last time, and what was the outcome? Was there any improvement in the bilateral relations between the two estranged neighbours? What is the guarantee that the talks will be fruitful this time? 

India-Pakistan Track II talks

After reports of talks between the unofficial delegates of the two countries surfaced, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said the government had no role in the meeting. He stressed that such engagements were private initiatives and had no official backing. He does not deny the talks. With this, some people expressed optimism about reviving the bonhomie between the two countries, while some others raised the question of terrorism. 

After India abrogated Article 370 and revoked the special status granted to the state of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019, Pakistan apparently panicked. In a knee-jerk reaction, it downgraded the diplomatic relations, suspended the bilateral trade and stopped the structured bilateral dialogues. There have been no bilateral talks since then. The ministers of the two governments have met at international fora like the UN and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, but they were limited to the exchange of pleasantries. 

India-Pakistan Ties

The most crucial official communication between the two neighbours took place on May 10, 2025, when the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of Pakistan dialled his Indian counterpart and requested that the aerial strikes be stopped. The two sides agreed to stop the firing in the air, at sea and on land. India rejected US President Dona Trump's claims that he mediated the talks before the ceasefire. It maintained that there was no third mediation and that the agreement was reached entirely through direct talks.

However, many unofficial talks were held between officials of the two countries, and it is believed that the talks received the indirect support of the respective governments. The talks were held at

  • London in July, 2025.
  • Doha in February 2026.
  • Qatar in 2026
  • Colombo in June 2026. 

These talks were focused on

  • Crisis management
  • Regional security
  • Prevention of accidental escalation
  • Keeping official communication open
  • Taking confidence-building measures. 

Now, after it has been reported that Track II diplomacy was initiated and unofficial delegates of the two countries have met in a third country, the question is: what transpired when the officials met? If reports are to be believed, the talks were focused on the following issues: 

  • Conflict management after "Operation Sindoor" so that the tension does not escalate. 
  • Reduction if further chances of military conflagration. 
  • Restoration of communication channels so that the two countries should talk at least. 
  • Reduction of nuclear risks.
  • Regional stability.
  • Humanitarian issues.
  • Confidence-building measures between the two countries.

It is too early to predict if the talks between India and Pakistan will be held soon or in the near future.  Considering the narratives that the ruling parties of the two countries have created, it will be difficult for them to make a climbdown and announce detente. However, no countries can remain estranged forever. The ice must melt, and it appears that the first step in that direction has been taken. 

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