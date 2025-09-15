India-Pakistan Asia Cup: Why has match become controversial? Can cricket heal wounds of Pahalgam attack or aggravate it?

Why has a controversy erupted over the India-Pakistan Asia Cup? Why is the demand for an India-Pakistan cricket boycott gaining ground? Have the Pahalgam Terror Attack and Operation Sindoor taken hostage of India-Pakistan cricket and bilateral relations? Details here.

The India-Pakistan Asia Cup match has stirred much, though not unexpected, controversy. However, the row is not over the beautiful game of "gentleman's sport", but on the spirit of nationalism, the terrorist attack and the politics behind the narrative. As the two have been equally good teams from the era or Salim Durrani to Imran Khan to Virat Kohli, the feelings and emotions on both sides of the divide are equally high. However, behind the feeling of one-upmanship in the game lurks the geopolitical ground realities.

Wounds of India-Pakistan conflicts

As the wound of the partition and creation of a new country based on religion has not yet completely healed, it bleeds behind the facade of sports. The long and tense history of conflict, rooted in the wars in 1947-48, 1965, 1971, and the Kargil conflict of 1999, has never allowed the masses of the two countries to be really good friends. The dispute over the state of Jammu and Kashmir and the Pakistan-sponsored terrorism takes the game hostage. The primary flashpoint remains unresolved, with repeated accusations of cross-border terrorism and the game of cricket gets clouded.

(India targeted terrorist hideouts in Pakistan.)

Pahalgam Attack, Operation Sindoor

Weeks before the India-Pakistan Asia Cup match, the Pakistan-backed terrorist organization, The Resistance Front, carried out the mayhem in the valley, killing 26 innocent civilians. India targeted terrorist hideouts located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in Operation Sindoor. It was followed by a four-day war-like situation, when a military clash between the two countries took place. Indian public opinion and political voices were against Pakistan, and they could not enjoy any match between the two countries. It was natural that the demand to boycott the India-Pakistan match was made under these circumstances.

Controversy over players not shaking hands

The India-Pakistan Asian Cup match was held in a distant land, Dubai in the UAE. A new controversy erupted after the Indian players chose not to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts. The tension further escalated after Pakistan lodged a formal protest over the perceived "unsportsmanlike behavior". Viral hashtags like #BoycottIndiaVsPakistanMatch have got unprecedented traction on social media platforms. Opposition parties have slammed the government and questioned the BCCI for the match.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India, like its Pakistani counterpart, the PCB, has argued that sports should remain separate from politics. They have also said that cricket can serve as a bridge for people-to-people contact, but people are not amused.