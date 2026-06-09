India-Oman CEPA operationalised, India-US trade deal talks, Myanmar President’s visit to India

Trump’s statements on Iran, Iran-Israel exchange strikes and Iran-Oman joint management of Strait of Hormuz

Trump’s statements on Iran, Iran-Israel exchange strikes and Iran-Oman joint management of Strait of Hormuz

Israel attacked Beirut's southern suburbs, hitting two buildings on June 7. Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel had struck ‘..terrorist headquarters in the Dahieh district of Beirut’ in retaliation for Hezbollah’s strikes on Northern Israel. Iran announced military operations in response to Israel's air strikes on Beirut in Lebanon on Sunday. While both sides carried out strikes -- on June 8 -- Iran announced that it was ending strikes on Israel. US President Donald Trump asked both countries to stop ‘shooting’. Oil prices rose by USD 2 a barrel after Israeli strikes on Lebanon.

Last week, while responding to a report which said that US President, Donald Trump was open to meeting with Iranian Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khomeini, the Iranian Foreign Minister, Syed Abbas Araghchi said, ‘Live in the real world’. Trump had also said that Iran had agreed not to have a nuclear weapon.

On June 6, Trump said that the US would only remove Iranian sanctions and unfreeze assets if Iran agreed to a peace deal. On June 7, Trump called Iran ‘proud’ and ‘strong’.

Abbas Araghchi, on June 4 said that both countries will jointly manage the Strait of Hormuz. He said that both countries would do so in accordance with international law and have a ‘natural right’ to do so given that they share borders with the Strait. The US had warned of sanctions and military action against Oman if it went ahead with such a plan.

India-Oman CEPA

The India-Omani FTA – referred to as the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) – came into effect on June 1, 2026. About 99% of Oman’s exports to India will be exempt from tariffs. The FTA will also provide India an alternative to the Strait of Hormuz. Two ports in Oman -- Port of Salalah and Port of Duqm – are outside the Strait and can act as alternative trade gateways to the Strait of Hormuz. While India’s imports from other Gulf countries have reduced in the aftermath of the West Asia crisis, imports from Oman have risen significantly due to a rise in urea and crude oil purchases from the Gulf nation.

US waiver for purchase of Russian oil to end?

US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio while testifying before the Senate Foreign Policy Committee while referring to the waivers for purchase of Russian oil said:

‘We would like to end it as soon as we possibly can because the underlying policy of this country has been to sanction their oil. These are time-limited waivers for the purpose of opening up more global supply.’

Rubio stated that the current waiver had been provided due to the West Asia conflict, which had resulted in the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

The waiver had begun in March 2026, and India has been purchasing large amounts of oil from Russia. In May 2026, India had purchased 1.9 barrels per day of oil from Russia. This marked an increase of 23% from April 2026, when India had bought 1.57 bpd from Russia.

US-India trade talks

On June 3, the Trump administration proposed 12.5% tariffs on India and 53 other countries. This announcement was made after the United States Trade Representative (USTR) declared that these countries failed to impose a legal prohibition on ‘importation of goods produced wholly or in part with forced labour’.

Days later, US President Donald Trump praised PM Modi, but said that ‘India was taking advantage of the United States’. Trump also pointed to the fact that as a result of high tariffs on Harley Davidson, the motorcycle manufacturer to sell motorbikes in India.

On June 5, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that both sides would be:

‘..in a position to execute a very, very vibrant first tranche. It is only the first tranche of our bilateral trade agreement which will give preferential access to India over our competitors.

Putin praises India and highlights BRICS growing economic strength

Russian President Vladimir Putin while speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, on June 5, made some important points. First, he said that the BRICS grouping’s contribution to the global economy was more than the G7. Second, he criticised the imposition of unilateral sanctions by western nations on Russia. Third, he flagged the diminishing legitimacy of international institutions. Said Putin:

‘The roots of the current global turbulence lie in the transition from a vertical, hierarchical model, which served the interests of a small number of states, to a more complex, distributed and multipolar one’.

While speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the forum a day earlier, Putin had praised India for its economic growth. While referring to US pressure on India to stop purchasing Russian oil, he said that putting pressure on India would prove to be ‘…detrimental for international relations and for bilateral relations.’

The Russian President also stated that Moscow did not view India’s ties with the US from a zero-sum perspective

Myanmar President's visit to India

Myanmar President, U Min Aung Hlaing was in India from May 30-June 3. While he landed at Bodh Gaya, he met with PM Modi and President Draupadi Murmuru on June 1, 2026 in Delhi. U Min Aung Hlaing was accompanied by senior Ministers, the Governor of the Central Bank of Myanmar and a large business delegation.

A joint statement issued by the MEA while commenting on the meeting between Modi and U Min Aung Hlaing said that PM Modi:

‘.. stated that Myanmar lies at the confluence of India’s Neighbourhood First, Act East and MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) policies.

According to the statement, the talks highlighted the need for further strengthening bilateral cooperation in several areas, including trade and economic ties, defence and security, border management, and development assistance

Both sides discussed the need to give a push to bilateral trade via the Rupee-Kyat mechanism. Current bilateral trade between both countries is estimated at $2 billion.

PM Modi during his meeting also flagged India’s concerns pertaining to the activities of armed groups in Myanmar, near the India-Myanmar border, and the impact of Myanmar’s internal conflict on India’s border communities.

In a post on X, PM Modi said that:

‘..We in India are honoured that he has chosen India for his first foreign visit as President…’

He also said that Myanmar was important in the context of India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’, Act East and Indo-Pacific policies.

On June 2 and 3, visited Mumbai. The Myanmar President visited the Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPT) to explore maritime cooperation. On June 3, the Myanmar President addressed the India-Myanmar Business conclave at Mumbai. He said

‘When I met and discussed with the Prime Minister of India, bilateral trade stood at only over US$ 2 billion. Therefore, discussions were successfully held to achieve US$ 3 billion as the first stage and to aim for US$ 5 billion as the second stage.’

Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis hosted a reception in the Myanmar President’s honour at Lok Bhavan, Mumbai on June 2.

In conclusion, the Israeli attack on Beirut, tensions between Israel and Iran and the continuing differences between Tehran and Washington mean that the uncertainty in West Asia is likely to linger on – despite the current ceasefire between US and Iran. The India-Oman CEPA which has come into effect is important not merely from an economic dimension, but also in terms of providing India an alternative energy gateway to the Strait of Hormuz. The Myanmar President’s visit will give a boost not just to India-Myanmar ties, but India’s Act East Policy.