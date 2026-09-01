India-Nepal ties: The need for a nuanced approach

PM Modi also said that India was prepared to provide humanitarian assistance to Nepal. India was the first country to physically deliver assistance and had delivered 68 tonnes of emergency relief in four flights as of August 30.

PM Modi spoke to Nepal PM Balendra Shah -- on August 26, 2026 -- hours after the devastating floods struck the Himalayan nation. Modi expressed condolences for the lives lost during the floods.

Said Modi in a post on X, “Spoke to Prime Minister Balendra Shah and conveyed condolences on the loss of lives due to the floods in Nepal. The people of India stand in solidarity with their sisters and brothers in Nepal at this difficult time.”

As of August 31, the death toll in the floods crossed 900, while the number of people missing surpassed 4000. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), 275 Indian nationals and 128 personsof Indian origin were missing as on August 30.

PM Modi also said that India was prepared to provide humanitarian assistance to Nepal. India was the first country to physically deliver assistance and had delivered 68 tonnes of emergency relief in four flights as of August 30.

Nepal’s Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle said that specialised assistance had been sought for rescue operations by Indian troops for tunnel excavation. He also said, “..We need help from all friendly countries, particularly India, given the proximity and our long history of collaboration. I think we welcome that,”

India-Nepal ties: The China angle

While speaking, on August 27, at the NDTV World Anviksha summit held in Kathmandu, Nepal’s Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal made some important points. First, he said that Nepal wanted good ties with both India and China and relations with both nations were important for Kathmandu. When asked about Nepal’s growing economic proximity with China, the minister said that two-third of Nepal’s trade is with India.\

While referring to border disputes between Nepal and India – Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani— he said that only neighbours have border disputes. Khanal also said:

“It’s not as big as it’s often made out in narratives. Most of these are between Nepal and India and there are many different mechanisms, and among them is one area of boundary and border management as well,”

Senior Congress Leader and MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor -- while speaking at the NDTV summit -- said that India’s relationship with Nepal “stands on its own feet” and that Nepal being a sovereign country had the right to conduct relations with Beijing. He said India should not overreact to the same, and that while India-Nepal ties were close in terms of people to people contact they needed to move beyond the same.

Tharoor Said, “The roti-beti relationship is important, but the relationship has to go beyond that. The process of respectful dialogue is fundamental to taking our relationship forward. We must show that their views are important for us.”

Impact of US-Iran war on Iran’s economy

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian acknowledged the toll of the conflict with the US – which began six months ago on February 28. He said exports and imports slumped nearly 35% because of U.S. sanctions.

On August 24, 2026 the US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced a strong economic campaign to isolate Iran -- Operation Economic Outcast. Apart from sanctions against Iran, the US would also penalise countries trading with Iran.

On August 28, the US imposed Iran-related sanctions on Banque Misr’s – an Egyptian Bank -- branches in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from dollar transactions for its dealings with Iran. While commenting on the decision, Scott Bessent said, “..Banque Misr UAE decided to find out the hard way, and today, we are taking the first step in holding it accountable for its continued, egregious support of the Iranian regime.”

Tensions between US and Iran rose again after US forces struck two Iranian rocket launchers on Larak Island in the Strait of Hormuz on August 30. This was the first known American military action against Iran since late July. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “KHARG ISLAND BEING BLOWN TO SMITHEREENS”

The US Central Command (Centcom) said "limited, precise action" had been taken against "minelaying forces posing an imminent threat in the Strait of Hormuz". Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that two people had been killed and two injured in the US strikes and said Iran would retaliate.

PM Modi’s Central Asia visit

PM Narendra Modi embarked upon a four-day visit to Central Asia (August 29-September 1). He began his Central Asia trip with a two-day visit to Uzbekistan (August 29-August 30) followed by a two-day visit to Kyrgyz Republic (August 31-September 1) in connection with the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit.

PM Modi was conferred with Uzbekistan’s highest state honour, the Order of “Oliy Daraja” by Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. During the talks between both leaders cooperation in several areas was discussed. Agreements were signed in areas including; trade, investment, infrastructure, critical minerals, defence, pharmaceuticals, technology and digital public infrastructure.

Two of the important takeaways from the talks were: firstly, both countries agreed to establish a long-term arrangement for uranium supplies from Uzbekistan to India as part of their civil nuclear cooperation. Second, both sides set a bilateral trade target of $5 billion for 2030.

Conclusion

India’s prompt response and assistance to Nepal has been appreciated by the latter. Given the damage caused by the floods, the country needs more support. Both the Nepal Foreign Minister, Sisir Khanal and Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor made important points pertaining to the India-Nepal relationship. The US sanctions imposed on Iran are likely to further impact the Iran economy, which has already suffered immensely due to the conflict. PM Modi’s Central Asia visit is important not just in the context of the SCO Summit, but some of the important agreements reached during his Uzbekistan visit.

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)

(The author is a policy analyst and faculty member at the Jindal School of International Affairs, OP Jindal Global University, Sonipat)