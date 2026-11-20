What changed inside Nepal that Prime Minister Balendra Shah has chosen India, and not China, for his maiden foreign visit? India-Nepal ties and geopolitics explained.

When Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah lands in New Delhi on November 22, it will not be a routine, formal head-of-state visit. The man who made India-bashing the cornerstone of his election campaign a few months ago has chosen New Delhi as his first foreign destination after taking charge. Ignoring China, the two-day visit to India indicates both a paradigm shift and continuity in the foreign policy of the Balaendra Shah-led Nepal government. It is a paradigm shift in the foreign policy of Nepal's ruling party and the man who publicly sided with China; it shows continuity in the foreign policy of Nepal, which has been close to India for decades. The shift also became evident as, after accusing India of grabbing Nepal's territories of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura, Shah acknowledged in parliament that Kathmandu too had captured some areas of India.

India-Nepal Ties

Analysts believe the Nepalese prime minister will request India for grants and loans to rebuild roads, dams, bridges, houses and hydroelectric projects that were swept by the devastating flood this year. India was the first country to respond to the floods, reach remote areas, and rescue thousands of people. The rapper-turned-politician initially asked foreigners not to send teams, as the Himalayan state was capable of handling the devastation alone. However, it welcomed all foreigners as the situation worsened. Balerndra Shah profusely praised India for helping Nepal in the crisis. However, speaking at the UNGA annual meeting, the Nepalese prime minister held India, along with the US and China, responsible for climate change that caused the devastating floods, and demanded billions of dollars as compensation.

Balendra Shah India visit

Balendra Shah's visit to India is also important, keeping in mind the most important player in the geopolitics of South Asia, China. Beijing has made deep inroads into Nepal with massive investment and construction of infrastructure like roads, bridges, and hydroelectric plants under its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). After welcoming Chinese help and investment, Nepal is now trying to strike a balance between the two mighty states it is sandwiched between. Balendra Shah has indicated his desire to maintain relations with both countries without appearing dependent on either. For India, Nepal is a country with geostrategic significance, and it can not ignore development in a country which shares a long, open border with India.

Analysts believe that Nepal's prime minister has adopted a reconciliatory approach as the country needs investment for reconstruction of infrastructure, and a market for electricity as it produces more power than it can consume. On the other hand, New Delhi wants to mollify its estranged neighbour with deeper economic integration.

Besides, Balandra Shah may also raise the issue of air-entry routes through Indian airspace so that Nepal could make its international airports at Pokhara and Bhairahawa commercially viable. Nepal's leading newspaper, Kathmandu Post, has reported that India has shown a positive response to the request.

India-China-Nepal relations

While Nepal wants financial and technical help and access to India's electricity market, New Delhi wants to reset the ties that have been estranged since 2015, when the Narendra Modi government ensured a blockade of the landlocked Himalayan state. It pushed Kathmandu closer to Beijing, prompting it to agree to join the BRI, allowing China to construct rail lines and roads up to the Indian border.

The visit also offers PM Modi advantages as follows:

With Balendera Shah's visit, India can build a direct working relationship with a new generation of Nepali leadership.

New Delhi can counter-balance China by offering help to Nepal and making India an attractive economic and infrastructure partner. It will go beyond historical and cultural ties.

With this visit, India can also show that its Neighbourhood First policy can deliver tangible benefits to both countries.