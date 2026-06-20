Has El Nino Hit India? How climate phenomena can impact India’s monsoon, heat and economy

India’s monsoon slowdown has raised El Nino concerns as temperatures soar and rainfall remains uneven. Here is what IMD’s latest forecast says about monsoon revival and the climate impact.

Has El Nino hit India? Are the extreme heat and reduced rainfall in most of the country due to this climate condition? What is El Nino and how does it wreak havoc? After almost two weeks of slowdown, the southwest monsoon shows signs of revival as if it has woken up from its slumber and is ready to march ahead, bringing a lot of rainfall. Really? The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said in its latest update that between June 19 and June 25, isolated to scattered rainfall may take place in Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha.

IMD predicts reduced rainfall

It also means that central India may get at least some rainfall. Earlier, it was supposed to be one of the worst-hit regions during the ongoing monsoon slowdown. According to the IMD, West Madhya Pradesh may witness thunderstorms along with lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph, that may gust up to 60 kmph, between June 21 and June 23. East Madhya Pradesh may have similar conditions between June 20 and June 23, and Vidarbha between June 19 and June 23.

The IMD has predicted moderate to strong El Nino conditions between June and September. According to the US Geological Survey, El Nino is a climate phenomenon with unusually warm ocean surface temperatures in the central and eastern tropical Pacific. It causes extreme heat, reduced rainfall and drought in some areas and heavy rainfall in others. It happens because it disrupts normal wind and rain patterns worldwide.

What is El Nino?

El Nino often brings dry, drought-like conditions and delayed monsoon seasons in Asia. It can put pressure on agriculture and commodity markets and cause a price rise by disrupting the supply. It is one of the factors behind climate change and increased temperature by releasing massive amounts of stored ocean heat into the atmosphere. The IMD also said in its monthly bulletin that neutral conditions in ​the Indian Ocean Dipole may persist through the end ​of the ​monsoon ⁠season. The Indian Ocean Dipole is a climate pattern that influences rainfall in the region.

The monsoon has already covered Kerala, Tamil Nadu and most of Andhra Pradesh. Besides, Karnataka and parts of southern Maharashtra are expected to receive good rainfall. Usually, the June-to-September monsoon brings heavy rain in the southern state of Kerala around June 1 and covers the entire country by mid-July. However, this year, the onset of monsoon over Kerala was delayed by three days. Now, it is most likely to gain momentum in the last week of June, and most parts are likely to receive ample rainfall.