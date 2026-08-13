India At 79: From assembly line to global factory- Can India challenge China in these 5 key sectors?

Backed by the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, India is quickly becoming a manufacturing hub in five sectors-semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, EVs, textiles, automobile and engineering. Can it replace China or become “China-plus-one” manufacturing base? Explained here.

As India completes 79 years of independence from colonial rule, which turned it into a consumer country, the moot question being asked is: can it become the world's manufacturing hub? The country that can boast of the trade link between the Indus Valley Civilisation and the civilisations of Mesopotamia and the Nile Valley about three to five thousand years ago was reduced to a country that became solely dependent on imports of even ordinary commodities.

Can India replace China?

At a time when the country is celebrating its Independence Day, India has registered robust growth in the manufacturing sector. According to the Press Information Bureau, the manufacturing GVA grew 10.7% in FY2025–26, after 12.7% growth in 2023–24 and 9.3% in 2024–25. It soared after the federal government announced its Production Linked Incentive programme in March 2020. It now covers 14 sectors with an outlay of Rs 1.97 lakh crore.

Analysts believe that the real challenge is not to manufacture the final product, but to make the machinery, components, materials and develop the technologies required for those products. It is a major challenge also because India is heavily dependent on its neighbour China for the machines and equipment, materials and the technology. However, there are at least five sectors where India can decouple from China and challenge it. These sectors are:

Electronics and semiconductors Pharmaceuticals and chemicals Solar, batteries and EVs Automobiles and engineering Textiles, technical textiles and defence Electronics and semiconductors

Electronics and semiconductors

It is the area where India has proven its prowess by attracting investment, developing the capabilities of large-scale smartphone assembly and increasing electronics production. According to the government's PIB, India produced smartphones worth Rs 11.3 lakh crore in 2024–25, compared with Rs 1.9 lakh crore in 2014–15.

Manufacturing Hub: India vs China - Electronics. (AI-generated infographic)

However, India still has a long way to go in the semiconductor sector, where it started late and was in the dark for quite a long time due to a lack of government policy and incentives. It mainly imports silicon wafers, display modules, laptops, PCBs and memory-related components from China. Though late, India launched its Semiconductor Mission and has now started moving beyond

chip design and assembly. It has moved to fabrication and advanced packaging. However, it is yet to be seen whether India can produce components locally instead of importing Chinese parts and exporting finished devices.

Pharmaceuticals and chemicals

India has earned the title of the 'Pharmacy of the World' and exports about 20% of the global generic medicine products, and about 60% of global vaccine requirements. It exported pharmaceutical products worth $30.47 billion to more than 200 countries in the financial year 2024-25. However, the fact remains that India is heavily dependent on China for active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and intermediates. Its next challenge will be to manufacture basic chemicals, APIs, intermediate products, and develop fermentation capacities.

Solar, batteries and EVs

India made early strides in manufacturing solar modules and PV modules. It developed manufacturing capacity of 100 GW by August 2025. However, in this sector also, India is heavily dependent on China for wafers, solar cells, battery materials and lithium-ion cells. It imports about 82.7% of its solar cells, 78.9% of its solar panels and 75.2% of its lithium-ion batteries from China.

The federal government launched the National Programme on Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) Battery Storage in May 2021. It is a Rs 18,000 crore Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme. Its objective is to develop capacity for manufacturing domestic gigawatt-scale batteries. It has set a target of raising domestic value addition from at least 25% to 60% within five years. India faces the challenge of moving away from vehicle assembly and starting to manufacture battery cells, cathode and anode materials, solar wafers and power electronics.

India-Electronic Journey. (AI-made infographic)

Automobiles and engineering

India has established itself as a manufacturing and exporting hub for passenger cars, two-wheelers, tractors, commercial vehicles and auto components. It can become a platform for global companies that want a “China-plus-one” manufacturing base. However, it faces the challenge of manufacturing batteries, motors, semiconductors, inverters and rare-earth magnets required for electric vehicles.

The federal government launched its PLI Scheme for Automobile and Auto Components on September 15, 2021, with a budgetary allocation of Rs 25,938 crore. According to the Ministry of Heavy Industries, the objective of the scheme is to "encourage industry to make fresh investments for indigenous manufacturing of AAT products and create additional jobs." The PLI was to

Reduce heavy reliance on imports.

Boost local production of green and clean vehicle technologies.

Build robust domestic and global supply chains.

Create hundreds of thousands of new jobs.

(Indian Textile Growth: AI-generated infographic)

Textiles

The federal government of India launched the PLI Scheme for Textiles on September 24, 2021, with an outlay of Rs 10,683 crore to encourage domestic manufacturing of Man-Made Fibre (MMF) apparel, MMF fabrics, and technical textiles. Its key areas are:

Man-Made Fibres: Commercial and specialised synthetic fabrics.

MMF Apparel: High-value synthetic garments.

Technical Textiles: To boost manufacturing in ten segments, including medical, protective, and industrial fabrics.

One of the main reasons is to reduce competition from China's factories that produce garments for mass markets.

So, when the country is celebrating its 78th Independence Day, the question is not whether it can beat China. The moot question is whether India can reduce its dependence on Beijing and move from the assembly line to the manufacturing industry. It can do so, but not overnight, and it has to cover a long distance before reaching its destination.