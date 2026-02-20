Why did India choose Pax Silica over Board of Peace? Why did Pakistan join Trump-led forum, was kept away from body for silicon supply chain?

India joins Pax Silica, the global silicon alliance at AI Impact Summit 2026, after it kept silent on Donald Trump-led Board of Peace. Pakistan did just the opposite. Reasons explained here.

Weeks after India received Donald Trump's invitation to join the Board of Peace but remained tight-lipped and conspicuous by its absence, it jumped to join Pax Silica at the AI Impact Summit 2026. Contrary to this, its neighbor and archrival Pakistan joined the Trump-led board while it was kept away from the platform launched for "securing silicon supply chain," as its tagline announces. While the Pax Silica will build secure and resilient technology supply chains among its partners, the Board of Peace is aimed at resolving the international conflicts, beginning with the implementation of the 20-point Gaza Peace Plan.

AI Impact Summit 2026: India joins Pax Silica

According to the government's Press Information Bureau, Pax Silica is envisioned as a strategic coalition of trusted nations committed to securing the “silicon stack," from critical minerals and semiconductor fabrication to advanced AI systems and deployment infrastructure. The PIB also said that the initiative has been taken to reduce overconcentration in global supply chains and prevent economic coercion. It will also ensure that emerging technologies are developed and governed by open, democratic societies.

(Ashwini Vaishnaw at the AI Impact Summit 2026 joining Pax Silica.)

Emphasising the need for an international body to coordinate and cooperate on the development and use of semiconductor chips and the related hardware and technology, Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "We are not just holding a summit; we are building the future." Announcing the new foundations and new opportunities being created for the younger generation, he declared at the AI Impact Summit 2026, "Today, India’s talented engineers are designing the world’s most advanced two-nanometer chips. The semiconductor industry will require around one million new skilled professionals, and this is a very big opportunity for India.” Talking about India's growth, he added, "If we look at India’s growth since 1947, we can all imagine the impact of compounding."

What is Pax Silica?

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor described the cooperation as both “strategic and essential.” He said, "Pax Silica is the coalition that will define the 21st-century economic and technological order." He added, "It is designed to secure the entire silicon stack, from the mines where we extract critical minerals to the fabs where we manufacture chips to the data centres where we deploy frontier AI."

(India joins Pax Silica.)

Earlier in August last year, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Japan and held talks with his counterpart Shigeru Ishiba, Tokyo agreed to transfer technology for the production of older semiconductor and LCD screen technologies to India. Called legacy technology, the older semiconductors remain crucial for various applications, including voltage control in electric vehicles and inverters that improve energy efficiency in air conditioners and refrigerators. The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) have prepared a comprehensive plan for this purpose.

Pakistan snubbed?

Analysts believe Japan offered an alternative partnership to India to help it diversify its technology supply chains and maintain strategic autonomy. Tokyo's main aim is to prevent New Delhi from coming closer to China, its main adversary. A leading Japanese storage battery manufacturer is reportedly interested in signing a memorandum of understanding with an Indian company to set up a joint production unit. Earlier, a Japanese electrical machinery maker started constructing a compressor plant in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu. The two sides will discuss cooperation in artificial intelligence, a field in which China has taken a lead, while India is yet to begin the journey.