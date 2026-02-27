How PM Modi's visit, India's closeness with Israel will change New Delhi's Middle East politics?

While talking in Israel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the regional powers to invest in the India Middle East- Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) and cooperate in the I2U2 framework of India, Israel, the US, and the UAE. How may proximity to the Jewish State may hit India's interests?

Amid a boycott and subsequent standing ovation by members of parliament of Israel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged them to invest in the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) and cooperate in the I2U2 framework of India, Israel, the US, and the UAE. Though the India-Israel relations began to improve immediately after the BJP came to power in 2014, these reached a new and high pedestal after India openly condemned the November 7, 2023, attacks by Hamas and allowed its defence companies to supply arms and ammunition to the Jewish state during the war in the Gaza Strip. Hamas militants stormed Israel and carried out an all-out attack, killing about 1,200 people, including innocent civilians. They also took hostage to 250 people. Tel Aviv responded by bombing and carrying out ground assaults in the Gaza Strip, killing about 70,000 people, including women and children.

India-Israel Ties and Narendra Modi's Visit

India moved closer to Israel during its war against Hamas and continued to export arms through joint ventures involving both Indian and Israeli defence companies. The two countries witnessed substantial growth in defence cooperation during the period 2015-2025, peaking in 2024 when the bilateral trade reached $265 million. The bilateral defence trade stood at $185 million in 2024, one year after the Gaza War began. The Adani-Elbit joint venture produced Hermes 900UAVs in its Hyderabad-based plant and exported the same to Israel. It manufactured 20 such drones and sold them to the Israel Defence Force in 2024. The joint ventures between Bharat Forge and Elbit Systems also produced weapons and sub-systems for the IDF. The PLR Systems were manufactured for the Jewish state.

PM Modi visited Tel Aviv and addressed its parliament in this background. He also declared that New Delhi has stood by the side of the Jewish state and will continue to do so forever. Giving it a personal touch, he said that India recognized the state of Israel on the day he was born. Amid this, he said in the parliament, "We will also work closely in different formats, such as the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor and the I2U2 frameworks between India, Israel, the UAE, and the US."

IMEC, I2U2: India-Israel Relations

Can Israel invest in the IMEC? How will the Muslim countries of the Middle East and other stakeholders of the corridor react to Modi's visit and hobnobbing with the Jewish nation? It is important to note that the corridor would pass through India, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Israel, and Europe. It will include a network of railways, ports, and highways to facilitate logistics and the free flow of trade along its route. Aimed at countering the Chinese strategy of dominating the world through the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the corridor will also foster economic cooperation and green development through sustainable infrastructure projects. The IMEC is most likely to have a geopolitical imprint on the area as it may expand the partnership between India and Israel.

PM Modi's visit is also significant from the I2U2 perspective, and it may also alter the defence dynamics and political polemics of the Middle East and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) regions. Considered to be established on the behest of Washington, the grouping of India, Israel, the UAE, and the US held its first virtual summit on July 14, 2022. It never looked back since then. Considered "the West Asian Quad" or "the Middle Eastern Quad" in reference to the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, an informal forum comprising the US, Japan, Australia, and India, the grouping has benefited the Jewish state. Analysts believe that New Delhi stood by the side of Tel Aviv during its war and relentless bombing of Gaza City due to the entity.

India-Israel Defence Cooperation

Though the US Department of State has called the I2U2 as an initiative to address world challenges in the areas of water, energy, transportation, space, health, food security, and technology, it is much more than what appears. Analysts believe it may influence the Middle East politics like never before and allow India to play a dominant role in the regional politics. New Delhi has been dependent on its friends and allies like Iran, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Jordan, and Egypt. If it succeeds in establishing the I2U2, it will be able to assert itself. However, with its proximity to Tel Aviv, India may anger old allies like Riyadh and Tehran.