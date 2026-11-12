Why does inflation soar to 6.09% despite falling fuel prices, US-Iran war halt? RBI's next move under focus

India's inflation rises beyond forecasts to 6.09%. Though fuel prices come down, food prices soar. All eyes are on the RBI on the steps it may take to tame inflation.

Despite fuel prices coming down and the US-Iran war witnessing a halt, inflation in India increased unexpectedly, breaching the psychological level of 6% for the first time in the new series. Due to the increased food prices, inflation soared to 6.09% in October. According to Reuters Polls, economists had predicted that the inflation rate in India in this month would go up to 5.93% from 5.54% in September.

Consumer Price Index Goes Up

However, it soared beyond the estimate because food prices, which account for about 40% of the Consumer Price Index (CPI), increased more than expected. This can be understood from the fact that food inflation went up to 8.94% in October from 7.74% in ​September as staple food items such as onions, garlic and ginger soared. Inflation remained above the level set by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The central bank set 4% as a medium-term target for five straight months. It breached that level last time in October ​2024 and reached 6.2% under the previous CPI series based on 2012 prices.

Earlier last month, after attending the meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said that a deficit monsoon and strong El Nino conditions could put pressure on agriculture and rural demand. However, he said, sufficient food grain ​stocks and government measures could serve as a cushion and absorb the shock to some extent.

RBI inflation target: October inflation

After increasing the repo rate in October, the RBI projected CPI inflation for FY27 at 5.2 per cent. Governor Malhotra said, "The RBI's October hike acknowledges that cyclical inflation risks are no longer benign. A change in stance also underscored the RBI MPC's hawkish intent. Against a backdrop of elevated oil prices, tighter global conditions, and risks to food inflation from unfavourable weather, policymakers have chosen to reinforce inflation credibility before risks become entrenched."