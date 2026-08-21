Will India import sugar from Pakistan? Real reason for increased sugar prices, ethanol angle explained

Why have sugar prices gone so high that the Union government has allowed the import of 10 lakh metric tonnes of duty-free sugar? Has ethanol pushed India to seek help from Pakistan? Explained.

Will India import sugar from Pakistan for the first time since August 2019? Will the two estranged neighbours resume bilateral trade that slowed to almost nil in the wake of the abrogation of Article 370, which provided Jammu and Kashmir with a special status? Union government has allowed the import of duty-free sugar amid surging prices. But why have the prices of this essential commodity soared so high despite a good harvest and increased acreage of sugarcane last season?

Sugar prices in India

The sugar prices have gone up unexpectedly, or "not so unexpectedly" if the main reason is explained. According to the Consumer Affairs Department, the average retail price of sugar was Rs 52.3 per kg on August 18, 2026. The wholesale sugar price at Kolhapur in Maharashtra was registered at Rs 5,350 per 100 kilograms. However, the retail price of sugar has increased to Rs 65 per kg in Punjab and Rs 63 per kg in Bhopal, Mumbai and other markets.

Consequently, the government has allowed imports of 10 lakh metric tonnes of raw sugar until October 31, 2026, under a Tariff Rate Quota. The Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said that the decision was taken to make the availability of sugar smoother and control prices. The government has rushed to the decision ahead of the approaching festive seasons of Ganesh Chaturthi, Durga Puja and Dipawali, when the demand for this sweet commodity will increase, creating a spurt in prices that may create political problems for the country.

India sugar imports

Pakistan's sugar industry is eager to use this opportunity to make a killing. According to Pakistan-based newspaper 'The News International', Chaudhary Muhammad Waheed of the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) has urged the Pakistan government to allow the export of surplus sugar to India, as Pakistan has 1.2 million tonnes of surplus sugar. He said, "India's proximity gives Pakistan a potential freight advantage over distant export destinations. Exporting sugar to India could bring in foreign exchange, improve mill liquidity, reduce storage costs and allow sugar mills to make timely payments to sugarcane farmers."

Analysts believe the surge in prices and the shortage are due to increased use of ethanol in petrol, making it E20 or petrol with 20% ethanol. According to the All India Distillers' Association (AIDA), the total ethanol production capacity has reached to around 1,822 crore litres per year in 2025. 499 units produce ethanol at present. It has also said that sugarcane constitutes about 30–35% of ethanol feedstock, with the remainder coming from maize and rice.

Sugar to become bitter for BJP?

Tehseen Poonawala of the Congress Party has called it a 'Sugar Scam'. Taking to the social media platform X, he wrote in a post,

"Bharat was a major exporter of SUGAR. Then sugarcane was diverted for Ethanol creating a shortage. BETAs of NETAS got PSU banks loans for their Ethanol distilleries & a forced market was created for the Ethanol they produced with our Sugarcane and our money! " He added, "

That market for their overpriced Ethanol is our vehicles: totally totally s crewing our vehicles & denying us a choice."