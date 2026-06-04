How safe are India's high-rise hotels and hospitals? Safety standards of NBC explained

What are the safety standards governing tall buildings, particularly hotels and hospitals in India? What are NBC 2016 norms? Explained here.

What are the fire safety norms for multi-storied buildings in India? Which additional provisions have been made mandatory for the buildings housing hotels and hospitals? These questions have surfaced after 21 people were killed in a massive fire that engulfed a hotel in New Delhi's Malviya Nagar. Within 24 hours of the incident, a hospital caught fire in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, killing four patients. The Delhi Police has detained the owner of the hotel and lodged an FIR for culpable homicide. It is also investing in the hotel's NOC. The violation of fire safety norms can not be ruled out in either of the cases.

National Building Code 2016

The National Building Code (NBC) of India has set the state building bye-laws and framed the state fire service regulations. According to the NBC 2016 Part 4 (Fire and Life Safety), the following provisions have been made mandatory for all multi-storied buildings:

There must be fire extinguishers on every floor.

An automatic fire detection centre, along with an alarm, should be there.

Dedicated water storage and water pumps should be there.

A system for automatic water sprinkling should be in place.

A hydrant system should be put in place.

Emergency lighting and illuminated exit signs should be installed on every floor.

(India High Rise Hotels and Hospitals Safety Rules. AI-generated infographic.)

Multiple escape routes should be available

High-rise buildings must have at least two staircases.

The corridors should be wide enough to escape.

The stair walls should be fire-resistant.

There should be well-marked exits.

The exit doors should open to the outside.

There should be evacuation routes.

Fire lifts

Every multi-storied building must have fire-lifts.

It should have separate refuge areas, where people could assemble in time or emergency.

There should be pressurised staircases to keep the smoke out.

Structural Safety

The National Building Code has also specified certain structural safety norms for all multi-storied buildings. It should have:

Enough capacity to bear a strong earthquake.

Enough wind load.

Safe electrical installations.

Fire NOC

Every high-rise building must have the No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the fire safety department. The authorities must visit and inspect the building regularly. The NOC should be renewed on a regular basis. There are additional fire safety norms for hotels as they have many bedrooms and guests sleep there. According to the IS 10074:1982 – Fire Safety of Hotels, a hotel must have:

Smoke detectors along with alarms in the guest areas, like restaurants, bedrooms, etc.

Evacuation maps should be there that can be visible to everyone. Staff are trained to evacuate people in an emergency.

Fire-resistant construction materials.

Emergency lighting in corridors and staircases.

Special requirements for hospitals

As many residents can not evacuate without assistance, hospitals are classified as Institutional Buildings (Group C), and there are separate fire safety requirements for them.

(Delhi hotel fire.)

A hospital must have: