India's 7.8% GDP growth masks a harsh reality: Hunger, joblessness, and inequality remain; these shocking figures expose hidden crisis

A cursory look at the social indicators reveals the hidden crisis and harsh realities of the Indian economy, which has registered a robust GDP growth rate of 7.8%. A reality check.
Hunger In India. (Representative Image)
Despite supply chain disruptions and higher fuel costs due to the US-Iran war, India registered a GDP growth rate of 7.8%. It is a big feat for the Indian economy, which registered a negative growth rate in the aftermath of COVID and demonetisation. Driven by a robust performance by the service and manufacturing sectors, it is substantially higher than 6.9% in the first quarter of last year. However, it is slower than the 8.6% expansion recorded in the previous three-month period.
India's GDP growth rate explained
However, the ground realities appear to be completely different, as social indicators point to a situation that is not as good or impressive as the gross domestic product rate. Social indicators like
child mortality, literacy, gender inequality, food security, and unemployment paint a different picture. It shows that though the macro growth is real, the distribution of the growth among the masses is uneven, and a large part of the population still faces significant deprivation and job insecurity. It can be understood better if we have a look at the following figures:
(India GDP Rate Vs Social Indicators. AI-generated infographic. )
Child Mortality Rate:
- Child Mortality: Under‑5 mortality (U5MR) remains significantly high at 27/1,000, though it has come down since 1990.
- Neonatal Mortality: Still at 16.7/1000 though it has dropped significantly.
- Neonatal deaths now have a larger share of those below the age of 5.
- Better health infrastructure, immunisation, and maternal care have improved the situation, but it is still far below that in developed economies.
(Child Mortality Rate In India AI-made infographic. )
Gender Inequality:
- Gender Inequality Index (GII): India ranks 102 out of 166, according to the UNDP Human Development Report 2025.
- GII Value: 0.403
- Female labour force participation: 32% compared to 76% for males.
- Women in Parliament: 14–15% of total seats.
- Half the Indian population is underutilised in the formal economy.
Food Security:
- India ranks 102nd out of 123 countries in the Global Hunger Index.
- Score in the hunger index: 25.8
- India is placed in the "serious" hunger category.
- India is worse than Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, and the Maldives.
- 12% of the population, or 170 million Indians, have insufficient caloric intake.
- 29.3% to 32.9% of children under five suffer from low height for their age due to chronic undernutrition.
- Around 18.7% to 19.0% of children under five suffer from low weight. This is among the highest globally.
(Hunger In India. AI-made infographic. )
Poverty:
- Extreme Poverty ($3.00/day): 5.3% of the population, or 7,42,00,000.
- According to the Global Multidimensional Poverty Index 2025, about 16% of Indians still face multidimensional deprivation.
- Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES) 2025–26 shows regional disparity and a rural-urban gap.
Unemployment:
- According to the latest National Statistical Office (NSO) data, overall unemployment (15+ years) stood at around 5–5.5% in July 2026.
- Rural Unemployment: Came down to 4.5% in July from 5% in June.
- Urban Unemployment: Went up to 6.7% in July from 6.6% in June.
- Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR): Increased to 55.4%
- Youth unemployment (15-29 years): Rose from 13.8% in April 2025 to a record 16.2% in June 2026. It fell to 15.6% in July 2026.
- Graduate unemployment: 40% of graduates up to age 25 are unemployed.
- 20% of those aged 25–29 are unemployed.
- NEET: Not in Education, Employment, or Training)- Around 9.2 crore.
It can be concluded that the Indian economy registered a robust growth rate of 7.8% due to a good performance by the services and manufacturing sectors, coupled with good investment, public capex and expansion by large corporate houses. However, the social indicators show a different picture, as gender inequality remains high, education quality and female participation lag, around 12% of people are still undernourished, and youth unemployment is at record levels (15–16%). In a nutshell, it can be said that the GDP rate and some human-development metrics look strong, but a large share of the population still faces job insecurity, low incomes and nutritional stress.
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