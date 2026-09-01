India's 7.8% GDP growth masks a harsh reality: Hunger, joblessness, and inequality remain; these shocking figures expose hidden crisis

A cursory look at the social indicators reveals the hidden crisis and harsh realities of the Indian economy, which has registered a robust GDP growth rate of 7.8%. A reality check.

Despite supply chain disruptions and higher fuel costs due to the US-Iran war, India registered a GDP growth rate of 7.8%. It is a big feat for the Indian economy, which registered a negative growth rate in the aftermath of COVID and demonetisation. Driven by a robust performance by the service and manufacturing sectors, it is substantially higher than 6.9% in the first quarter of last year. However, it is slower than the 8.6% expansion recorded in the previous three-month period.

India's GDP growth rate explained

However, the ground realities appear to be completely different, as social indicators point to a situation that is not as good or impressive as the gross domestic product rate. Social indicators like

child mortality, literacy, gender inequality, food security, and unemployment paint a different picture. It shows that though the macro growth is real, the distribution of the growth among the masses is uneven, and a large part of the population still faces significant deprivation and job insecurity. It can be understood better if we have a look at the following figures:

(India GDP Rate Vs Social Indicators. AI-generated infographic. )

Child Mortality Rate:

Child Mortality: Under‑5 mortality (U5MR) remains significantly high at 27/1,000, though it has come down since 1990.

Neonatal Mortality: Still at 16.7/1000 though it has dropped significantly.

Neonatal deaths now have a larger share of those below the age of 5.

Better health infrastructure, immunisation, and maternal care have improved the situation, but it is still far below that in developed economies.

(Child Mortality Rate In India AI-made infographic. )

Gender Inequality:

Gender Inequality Index (GII): India ranks 102 out of 166, according to the UNDP Human Development Report 2025.

GII Value: 0.403

Female labour force participation: 32% compared to 76% for males.

Women in Parliament: 14–15% of total seats.

Half the Indian population is underutilised in the formal economy.

Food Security:

India ranks 102nd out of 123 countries in the Global Hunger Index.

Score in the hunger index: 25.8

India is placed in the "serious" hunger category.

India is worse than Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, and the Maldives.

12% of the population, or 170 million Indians, have insufficient caloric intake.

29.3% to 32.9% of children under five suffer from low height for their age due to chronic undernutrition.

Around 18.7% to 19.0% of children under five suffer from low weight. This is among the highest globally.

(Hunger In India. AI-made infographic. )

Poverty:

Extreme Poverty ($3.00/day): 5.3% of the population, or 7,42,00,000.

According to the Global Multidimensional Poverty Index 2025, about 16% of Indians still face multidimensional deprivation.

Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES) 2025–26 shows regional disparity and a rural-urban gap.

Unemployment:

According to the latest National Statistical Office (NSO) data, overall unemployment (15+ years) stood at around 5–5.5% in July 2026.

Rural Unemployment: Came down to 4.5% in July from 5% in June.

Urban Unemployment: Went up to 6.7% in July from 6.6% in June.

Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR): Increased to 55.4%

Youth unemployment (15-29 years): Rose from 13.8% in April 2025 to a record 16.2% in June 2026. It fell to 15.6% in July 2026.

Graduate unemployment: 40% of graduates up to age 25 are unemployed.

20% of those aged 25–29 are unemployed.

NEET: Not in Education, Employment, or Training)- Around 9.2 crore.

It can be concluded that the Indian economy registered a robust growth rate of 7.8% due to a good performance by the services and manufacturing sectors, coupled with good investment, public capex and expansion by large corporate houses. However, the social indicators show a different picture, as gender inequality remains high, education quality and female participation lag, around 12% of people are still undernourished, and youth unemployment is at record levels (15–16%). In a nutshell, it can be said that the GDP rate and some human-development metrics look strong, but a large share of the population still faces job insecurity, low incomes and nutritional stress.