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India's 7.8% GDP growth masks a harsh reality: Hunger, joblessness, and inequality remain; these shocking figures expose hidden crisis

A cursory look at the social indicators reveals the hidden crisis and harsh realities of the Indian economy, which has registered a robust GDP growth rate of 7.8%. A reality check.

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Pramode Mallik

Updated : Sep 01, 2026, 01:22 PM IST

India's 7.8% GDP growth masks a harsh reality: Hunger, joblessness, and inequality remain; these shocking figures expose hidden crisis
Hunger In India. (Representative Image)
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Despite supply chain disruptions and higher fuel costs due to the US-Iran war, India registered a GDP growth rate of 7.8%. It is a big feat for the Indian economy, which registered a negative growth rate in the aftermath of COVID and demonetisation. Driven by a robust performance by the service and manufacturing sectors, it is substantially higher than 6.9% in the first quarter of last year. However, it is slower than the 8.6% expansion recorded in the previous three-month period. 

India's GDP growth rate explained

However, the ground realities appear to be completely different, as social indicators point to a situation that is not as good or impressive as the gross domestic product rate. Social indicators like 
child mortality, literacy, gender inequality, food security, and unemployment paint a different picture. It shows that though the macro growth is real, the distribution of the growth among the masses is uneven, and a large part of the population still faces significant deprivation and job insecurity. It can be understood better if we have a look at the following figures: 

(India GDP Rate Vs Social Indicators. AI-generated infographic. )

Child Mortality Rate:

  • Child Mortality: Under‑5 mortality (U5MR) remains significantly high at 27/1,000, though it has come down since 1990. 
  • Neonatal Mortality: Still at 16.7/1000 though it has dropped significantly. 
  • Neonatal deaths now have a larger share of those below the age of 5. 
  • Better health infrastructure, immunisation, and maternal care have improved the situation, but it is still far below that in developed economies.

(Child Mortality Rate In India AI-made infographic. )

Gender Inequality:

  • Gender Inequality Index (GII):  India ranks 102 out of 166, according to the UNDP Human Development Report 2025. 
  • GII Value: 0.403
  • Female labour force participation: 32% compared to 76% for males.
  • Women in Parliament: 14–15% of total seats.
  • Half the Indian population is underutilised in the formal economy.

Food Security:

  • India ranks 102nd out of 123 countries in the Global Hunger Index. 
  • Score in the hunger index: 25.8
  • India is placed in the "serious" hunger category.
  • India is worse than Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, and the Maldives.
  • 12% of the population, or 170 million Indians, have insufficient caloric intake.
  • 29.3% to 32.9% of children under five suffer from low height for their age due to chronic undernutrition. 
  • Around 18.7% to 19.0% of children under five suffer from low weight. This is among the highest globally.

(Hunger In India. AI-made infographic. )

Poverty:

  • Extreme Poverty ($3.00/day): 5.3% of the population, or 7,42,00,000.
  • According to the Global Multidimensional Poverty Index 2025, about 16% of Indians still face multidimensional deprivation.
  • Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES) 2025–26 shows regional disparity and a rural-urban gap. 

Unemployment:

  • According to the latest National Statistical Office (NSO) data, overall unemployment (15+ years) stood at around 5–5.5% in July 2026.
  • Rural Unemployment: Came down to 4.5% in July from 5% in June.
  • Urban Unemployment: Went up to 6.7% in July from 6.6% in June.
  • Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR): Increased to 55.4%
  • Youth unemployment (15-29 years): Rose from 13.8%  in April 2025 to a record 16.2% in June 2026. It fell to 15.6% in July 2026.
  • Graduate unemployment:  40% of graduates up to age 25 are unemployed. 
  • 20% of those aged 25–29 are unemployed.
  • NEET: Not in Education, Employment, or Training)- Around 9.2 crore. 

It can be concluded that the Indian economy registered a robust growth rate of 7.8% due to a good performance by the services and manufacturing sectors, coupled with good investment, public capex and expansion by large corporate houses. However, the social indicators show a different picture, as gender inequality remains high, education quality and female participation lag, around 12% of people are still undernourished, and youth unemployment is at record levels (15–16%). In a nutshell, it can be said that the GDP rate and some human-development metrics look strong, but a large share of the population still faces job insecurity, low incomes and nutritional stress. 

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