Is India's economy really growing at 7.8%? Jobs, inflation and oil prices paint a different picture

Has the Indian economy really clocked a growth rate of 7.8% or has the GDP registered a meagre rate of 2.6% during the first quarter of the financial year 2026? Why have unemployment and inflation increased during the period? Explained here.

Days after the Union government claimed to have achieved a GDP growth rate of 7.8% in the first quarter of the current financial year, former Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg contradicted this, claiming that India clocked just 2.6% growth during the period. He questioned the sharp revisions of the earlier estimates and pointed out that the current-price GDP figure had fallen from Rs 86 lakh crore to Rs 80 lakh crore. With this, many questions have surfaced. Has consumption increased or is it recovering? Which sectors have performed well, pushing the growth rate as claimed? How long can this growth rate continue amid supply-chain disruption and increased fuel bills?

Indian Economy

According to the data released by the government agencies, most of the growth has come from financial services, IT/professional services, and high-end manufacturing segments like electrical equipment, transport equipment, and electronics. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) report says, "Within the sector, financial, real estate, IT and professional services recorded 12.1% growth." A PIB chart shows that electrical equipment registered a growth of 27%, other transport equipment 19.5%, computer, electronic and optical products 12.5% and machinery and equipment 9.1%. These sectors do not absorb a large number of workers as they are highly automated and machine-based.

(PIB: Manufacturing)

Similarly, investment increased by 11.9% in real terms. The PIB has claimed in its report that

while credit to industry soared by 20.0%, up from 6.5% in July 2025, credit to the services sector increased by 22.9%, compared with 10.2% in July 2025. Besides, there has been strong capex by the government and improving private investment sentiment. In nut shell in can be said safely that services, manufacturing and capex are the main pillars of this growth.

India GDP growth,

On the other hand, growth in the agriculture sector slowed down and fell from 4.4% in FY 2025 to 3.6% in FY 2026. According to the PIB data based on the Periodic Labour Force Survey, about 46.1% of the country's working population are dependent on farming, livestock, forestry, and fishing for employment. Around 70% of rural households in India depend primarily on agriculture for their daily livelihood. A slowing down of the agriculture sector, with this background tell a lot about the growth and expansion of employment opportunities.

(GDP Growth FY 2026)

What about the job opportunities, the real and grassroots measurement of growth? According to the data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, the unemployment rate for people aged 15 years and above increased to a four-quarter high of 5.4% in April-June 2026. The unemployment rose in both rural and urban areas. The data suggest that 56.6 crore people aged 15 years and above were employed in the country during April-June. The male-female divide continued as before, with about 40.2 crore males and 16.4 crore females being employed.

Unemployment in India

The government data also suggest that the unemployment rate rose from 5.0% a quarter ago, the highest since April-June 2025, when it was 5.4%. While the rural unemployment rate rose to 4.8% in April-June from 4.3% a quarter ago, the urban unemployment rate went up to 6.7% from 6.6% in January-March.

Inflation rates too do not paint a rosy picture. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) hovered at 3.93% across the first quarter (April–June) of FY 2026-27. It worked as follows:

April 2026: 3.48%

May 2026: 3.93%

June 2026: 4.38%

However, inflation remained within the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s band.

(India GDP Growth Rate: AI-generated Infographic)

India GDP explained

Former Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg appears to be right when he says that the current-price GDP for 2023-24 has been revised upward by around Rs 6-6.5 lakh crore in the latest revision. He also points out that much of the increase in employment is concentrated in unpaid work in family enterprises and agriculture, which does not represent quality and well-paid jobs.

Analysts believe that it will be difficult to maintain this growth rate in the time to come due to supply chain disruptions and increased fuel prices. As India buys more than 85% of its fuel needs and about 40% of that flows through the Strait of Hormuz, the energy bills are most likely to go further north. This can increase the input cost and further squeeze the profit margins in transport, logistics, and some manufacturing sectors, which may delay private capex and hiring.

However, the large forex reserves coupled with better current-account management can help absorb some pressure. The service sector is likely to remain strong; the government is most likely to increase capex; there may be credit growth in industries and services. These may absorb the oil shock to some extent, but they are unlikely to boost economic activity in the near future.