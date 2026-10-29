India's GDP growth At 7.3%: How could $115 crude oil, falling rupee hurt Modi government's plans?

Will the Narendra Modi government be able to achieve the GDP growth rate of 7.3% for the financial year 2026-27, as it has claimed? What may happen now?

Despite the rupee touching 95 against the US dollar and international crude soaring to $115 per barrel, the Union government estimates GDP growth at 7.3% for the financial year 2026-27. The Nirmala Sitharaman-led Finance Ministry expects the country's economy to grow faster than its earlier expectation of 7.1%. However, it has also flagged the risks involved and the dangers lurking in its plans. What risks, and at what cost, does the wary Narendra Modi government think the Indian economy may face as it grows?

India's GDP growth forecast

The government has made its assessment based on the following factors:

The Finance Ministry has said that inflation will depend on domestic food supply management, international energy prices, and liquidity. However, analysts believe that none of these factors would favour the country for the following reasons:

Energy prices have already soared; they might go further up as US President Donald Trump has ordered the Pentagon to gear up for resuming attacks on Iran immediately after the midterm poll, scheduled for November 3, 2026.

The food supply management may come under pressure due to a deficient monsoon.

Liquidity may face more crisis with many Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) pulling out of the Indian stock markets. Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) too may come under pressure.

The rupee may fall further due to increased fuel bills, and the current account deficit (CAD) may widen further.

Crude Oil Prices

According to a rough estimate, an increase of 10% in global crude oil prices may push down India’s GDP growth rate by about 0.15% or15 basis points. Analysts feel that if the US-Iran war resumes and the crisis surrounding the Strait of Hormuz continues, crude prices may zoom past $130 per barrel. If it happens, the Indian economy is most likely to suffer, and the GDP growth rate for the financial year 2026-27 may fall. The reasons are simple: a higher crude price increases input costs, squeezes profit margins, lowers consumer spending, hits manufacturing, and adversely impacts the economy.

Inflation: GDP

Similarly, it has been estimated that a rise of 10% in crude oil prices may increase inflation by about 0.20% to 0.30% or 20 to 30 basis points. Inflation goes up because a higher crude price increases logistics costs, manufacturing costs, and food transportation expenses, and all these factors impact the Consumer Price Index (CPI). A higher crude price also weakens the rupee, as is witnessed now, and increases the current account deficit (CAD). According to a rough estimate, an increase of $10 per barrel in crude price may widen the current account deficit by roughly $14–$15 billion.