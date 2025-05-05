India has to move forward cautiously as Pakistan is a non-permanent member of the UNSC at present. New Delhi faces a complex challenge and it should leverage its diplomatic influence, evidence-based arguments to put pressure on Pakistan in discussion on Pahalgam attack.

What strategy will India adopt to counter Pakistan in the UN Security Council after Islamabad urged the world body to take up the issue of India-Pakistan tension in the wake of the Pahalgam attack? Analysts believe New Delhi is most likely to take a multifaceted diplomatic strategy aimed at holding the rogue neighbour accountable for its alleged role in aiding and abetting cross-border terrorism. India has to move forward cautiously as the Islamic nation is a non-permanent member of the UNSC at present. New Delhi faces a complex challenge, and it should leverage its diplomatic influence, evidence-based arguments, and global alliances to put pressure on Pakistan.

India reaches out to UNSC members

Keeping this reality in mind, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has talked to diplomats of eight non-permanent UNSC member states: Algeria, Greece, Guyana, Panama, Sierra Leone, Slovenia, Somalia, and South Korea, and conveyed India's policy of "zero tolerance" toward terrorism. New Delhi can also put forward the case built by the National Investigation Agency. The NIA has linked the attack to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a Pakistan-based terrorist group, and collected digital traces pointing to safe houses in Muzaffarabad and Karachi. The probe also suggests directives from senior ISI operatives.

New Delhi ready with evidence

India also has the evidence collected by the Jammu and Kashmir Police. The police have identified three LeT suspects: Adil Hussain Thoker, an Indian, and two Pakistani nationals, Ali Bhai and Hashim Musa. They have a bounty of Rs 6 million for their capture.

Pakistan moves motion

Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the UN, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, will deliver a statement at the Security Council stakeout area after the UNSC meeting on Monday afternoon, Pakistan's Permanent Mission to the UN said. In a statement shared on Sunday, Pakistan's Permanent Mission to the UN stated, "In view of the deteriorating regional environment and rising tensions between India and Pakistan, particularly the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, which presents a serious risk of escalation and poses a threat to both regional and international peace and security, Pakistan has formally requested emergency closed consultations of the United Nations Security Council."

UNSC Condemns Pahalgam attack

Islamabad has deployed its Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad to deliver a statement at the Security Council stakeout area following the meeting on the afternoon of Monday, May 5, 2025. " Earlier the UNSC had condemned the Pahalgam attack in a statement on April 23. It said in a statement, "The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security."

The UNSC added, "The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers, and sponsors of this reprehensible act of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice."

(With inputs from ANI)