Lucknow Fire Tragedy: What are fire safety norms? NBC rules, common violations explained

India’s fire safety norms under NBC 2016 Part 4 explained: building approvals, fire NOC, exits, sprinklers, alarms, hydrants and common violations that cause deadly fires. What happened at Lucknow Coaching Centre?

What are the fire safety norms in India? What are the most common omissions in the fire safety norms that cause mishaps and trigger fire? What are the main components of the fire safety norms under the National Building Code (NBC) of India, 2016: Part 4: Fire and Life Safety? These are the safety norms keeping in mind the building design, evacuation, fire-fighting systems and safety management. Some of them are as follows:

The building plan must be approved by a competent authority, generally a government agency like a municipality.

There must be an approved map, and the construction must be carried out strictly according to the map.

If the use of the building is changed, for example, a residential building converted into a coaching centre, it must have prior permission.

A fire safety clearance or the NOC from the fire department must be obtained.

There must not be additional floors, basements or structural changes without prior approval.

Open Space

While constructing the building, adequate open space must be left for the following facilities:

Fire engines can reach the spot

Space for firefighting operations

Enough space should be there for the deployment of rescue equipment.

Setback areas should be left and must not be blocked.

Parking should not obstruct the fire engines and firefighting equipment.

Roads and access paths must remain clear and unobstructed.

Special provisions in multistoried buildings:

There must be fire extinguishers on every floor.

An automatic fire detection centre, along with an alarm, should be there.

Dedicated water storage and water pumps should be there.

A system for automatic water sprinkling should be in place.

A hydrant system should be put in place.

Emergency lighting and illuminated exit signs should be installed on every floor.

High-rise buildings must have at least two staircases.

The corridors should be wide enough to escape.

The stair walls should be fire-resistant.

There should be well-marked exits.

The exit doors should open to the outside.

There should be evacuation routes.

These violations are seen in most of fire tragedies:

Illegal extra floors are added to the approved plan

The basement is misused and not well-ventilated

No fire NOC is obtained

Blocked exits cause most of the fire tragedies

Locked emergency doors are one of the main reasons

Extinguishers are not found when they are needed most

Non-functional alarms due to minor technical faults

Encroachment on setback areas prohibits firefighting operations

The area is overcrowded beyond permitted capacity

Some specific questions must be answered while running a coaching centre. These are:

Was prior permission taken for running a coaching centre?

Was the building constructed adhering to the approved map with special provisions for educational institutions?

Was a NOC obtained from the authority?

Were an adequate number of exits made?

Was the basement of the building used legally?

Were fire alarms, sprinklers and extinguishers in place and used properly?

Did the fire engines reach the spot?

In the case of the Lucknow coaching centre fire tragedy, most of the above-mentioned norms were violated.