Goyal also said that in 2025-2026, India’s exports were $863 billion and if India’s exports reach the target of $1 trillion for 2026-2027, India’s exports would have grown by 15%.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal while speaking at the inauguration of the 45th India International Trade Fair (IITF) at Bharat Mandapam (New Delhi) stated, that India was well on track to achieve the target of $1 trillion exports for FY 27. Said Goyal:

“We are well on track to achieve the 1 trillion dollar target this year with seven-month performance up to October now showing an export of 570 billion dollars in seven months. It has never happened before,”.

The sectors driving this jump in India’s exports are: Petroleum products, electronic goods, Gems and Jewellery.

Goyal also said that in 2025-2026, India’s exports were $863 billion and if India’s exports reach the target of $1 trillion for 2026-2027, India’s exports would have grown by 15%.

He said that finalisation of Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) will provide several opportunities for India’s businesses and they should avail of the same.

While speaking at the Inaugural Session of the 31st CII Partnership Summit in Vishakhapatnam on November 12, Goyal had said that India's existing free trade agreements (FTAs) provide open market access to an $85 trillion global economy (which is equal to 2/3rd of global GDP).

The India-European Free Trade Association (EFTA) Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) which came into effect on October 1, 2025 completed one year. A 2nd EFTA Prosperity Summit was hosted at Bharat Mandapam to mark the occasion.

The India-US trade deal negotiations have understandably drawn attention in recent months. Goyal while referring to negotiations with the US, while speaking at the CII Partnership Summit, said that India will have one of the best deals with the US. External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar while speaking at the HT (Hindustan Times) Leaders Summit said negotiations pertaining to the Indo-US trade deal were approaching the “finishing line”.

Here it would be pertinent to point out, that India and Canada are also in the negotiations for a CEPA. Both countries are holding the sixth round of negotiations in Delhi (November 11-20) and the CEPA would be signed towards the end of the year.

On November 11, discussions were held between Goyal and Maninder Sidhu, Minister of International Trade for Canada. While commenting on the same Goyal said:

“Reaffirmed our shared commitment to taking the India-Canada economic partnership to new heights, with CEPA serving as a catalyst for deeper commercial engagement and shared prosperity”

As a result of the deterioration in US-Canada talks (trade negotiations between both countries collapsed in August 2026), the latter has been focusing on trade diversification. Canada has concluded negotiations for an FTA with Philippines. Canada and India have set a bilateral trade target of $50 billion by 2030.

India’s exports to ASEAN nations and East Asian countries rise

While speaking at a press conference on November 13, during which data was released by the Ministry of Commerce, the Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal said that exports to FTA partners had increased significantly.

During April-September 2027, India’s exports to ASEAN countries rose from $17 billion to $28 billion. Exports to Singapore during this period were over $11 billion as compared to $5.45 billion for the corresponding period last year. Exports to another ASEAN nation – Malaysia surpassed $5 billion as compared to $3.05 billion for the April-September 2026 period. India’s exports to South Korea, Japan, Sri Lanka and Oman had also risen significantly in the April-September 2027 period as compared to April-September 2026. Agarwal also said that exports to the Middle East had also recovered significantly. The EPTA has also resulted in a 5% jump in India’s trade with EFTA-TEPA countries.

According to the data released by the government, merchandise and service exports for the month of October 2026 were over $89 billion (merchandise $49.47 billion and services $40.51 billion). Significantly, $49.47 billion is the best monthly performance for good exports.

Due to purchase of gold and energy imports, India’s trade deficit rose has been rising. There was a slight drop in October 2026 estimated at over $20 billion

During the press conference, Agarwal highlighted the key features of the India-New Zealand FTA, which came into force on October 20, 2026. This includes: zero duty access for 100% of India’s exports, a commitment of $20 billion investment in India by New Zealand and employment opportunities for Indian professionals as well as students pursuing degrees in New Zealand (via the mobility agreement)

At a time when the global economy and geopolitical landscape is witnessing significant shifts, several countries have been seeking to re-orient and diversify their economic relations. India by concluding FTAs with several countries has also sought to diversify economic ties. Amidst the challenges and turbulence, these FTAs have created new markets for India’s exports. The mobility agreements in several of the FTAs will also be beneficial for Indian professionals. It is important for all stakeholders to work together to leverage the benefits of FTAs.

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)

(The author is a policy analyst and faculty member at the Jindal School of International Affairs, OP Jindal Global University, Sonipat)