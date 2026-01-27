Why is Donald Trump administration upset over India-EU trade deal? Will it shake up trans-Atlantic order, leave US on sidelines?

The India-EU Free Trade Agreement could reshape global geopolitics, weaken US trade pressure, deepen NATO rifts, and turn India into a manufacturing hub.

How may the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) impact the geopolitics of the world? Will US-EU relations continue to deteriorate, with Washington losing its significance and dominance? How may it impact the defense dynamics of Europe and the trans-Atlantic region? After European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called it the "mother of all deals" and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed hope that it would help India become a manufacturing hub, all eyes are set on the Donald Trump administration, which lost no time in expressing its displeasure even before the deal was officially finalized.

US reaction to India-EU deal

Washington's intentions became clear when US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant came down heavily on the EU for finalising a trade deal with India. Talking to ABC News, Bessant claimed that the US had "sacrificed" a lot more than the Europeans to bring the Russia-Ukraine conflict to an end. Justifying the decision of imposing punitive tariffs on India for importing Russian crude oil, he said, "We have put 25% tariffs on India for buying Russian oil. Guess what happened last week? The Europeans signed a trade deal with India." Earlier, Bessant had accused New Delhi of profiteering and "making billions" by "reselling Russian oil".

Analysts believe the main reason that makes the US upset is the advantage the Indian exports may get because of the deal. The Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is most likely to counter the restrictions imposed by the US and provide a cushion, particularly in sectors like textiles and jewelry. The US objective behind imposing punitive tariffs was to give India an economic blow, making its products uncompetitive and throwing hundreds of thousands of workers out of job. It expected India to capitulate and surrender to its demands and open its farm sector and accepts all of its demands for the Bilateral Trade Agreement. However, after initial shocks, Indian exporters recovered and gained a foothold in other markets.

Its total exports, including merchandise and services, reached a record high of $69.16billion in August 2025. Contrary to the US expectations, Indian exports of electronic goods increased 25.93%, while gems & jewelry registered a growth of 15.57%, engineering goods soared 4.91%, and pharmaceuticals went up 6.94%, despite the increased US tariffs. The US remained one of the biggest markets; besides, exports also increased to the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, China, and Hong Kong. So, it can be said safely that Trump's strategy of bringing India to its knees failed.

The failure of the US strategy to teach India a lesson came after Washington had burned its fingers on the issue of withdrawing support to Ukraine. After the infamous public spat with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in the White House, Donald Trump stopped supplying arms and sharing intelligence input. Soon, many EU members, including the UK, France, and Germany, met in Paris and assured Ukraine of continued support. Most of these countries are also member states of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO).

India-EU FTA impact

The division within the trans-Atlantic group widened after the US president announced his intention of acquiring Greenland, an autonomous territory under the control of Denmark, a NATO member. The situation worsened further when the US president slammed another NATO member, Canada, for supporting Greenland. He withdrew the invitation to join his hand-chosen Board of Peace and went to the extent of threatening it with 100% tariffs.

The India-EU trade deal has been concluded at a time when the US is already upset with these developments. Donald Trump failed to browbeat India; he divided NATO and the EU. The 27-member European bloc is set to sign a free trade deal with the economy that has a market of 140 crore. Known for its cheap and skilled labour, developing infrastructure, political stability, and export potentiality, India may become a manufacturing hub for European countries.

Trans-Atlantic relations crisis

On the day the India-EU trade deal was officially concluded, Gautam Adani-owned Adani Defence and Aerospace signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Brazil's Embraer. They will develop an integrated regional transport aircraft ecosystem in India. This is just the beginning. Earlier, Dassault Rafale had shown interest in assembling the fighter aircraft in India. Taking lessons from BrahMos, India may emerge as a manufacturing hub of military hardware. The US is upset over these developments.