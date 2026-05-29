Parts of India staring at droughts: Why could South West Monsoon be weaker? Is it due to climate change, El Nino, El Nina?

How could El Niño push India towards a deficient South West Monsoon in 2026? Why has IMD raised the Risk of a weak South West Monsoon? Explained here.

Why is India staring at a deficient South West Monsoon that may bring less than average rainfall across the country? Is it reeling under the impact of the weather change and the El Nino? Revising its prediction, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday that there is a 60% possibility of a deficient South West Monsoon. If it happens, a large swathe of the country may have less than normal rainfall, and many parts may have drier conditions; some of them may even suffer from drought. Many parts of the country may also witness above-normal heatwaves in June due to increased temperatures and below-normal rainfall.

South West Monsoon 2026

The IMD said in a statement, "During June to September 2026, below-normal seasonal rainfall is most likely over most parts of the country, except some areas over Northwest and northeast India, eastern parts of the South Peninsula and adjoining areas of east-central India and isolated pockets of East India, where normal to above normal rainfall is likely."

(India stares at a deficient monsoon. AI-generated image.)

Experts call the South West Monsoon below normal when the predicted rainfall is 90-95 of the long-period average. The LPA is defined as the average rainfall in the country between 1971 and 2020. It has been measured at 868.6mm. If the rainfall is 90% below this, it is considered a deficient monsoon. Earlier, the IMD predicted a 92% LPA with a 35% deficient rainfall. It has increased the deficiency in rainfall. With a 26% chance of below average rainfall, there is 84% of possibility of an average rainfall.

(Monsoon in India.)

IMD monsoon forecast

However, people may get relief in June as the maximum temperature in many parts of the country may be below normal. The maximum daytime temperature may be below normal in some areas of Jammu, Bihar, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Mizoram and Tripura. On the other hand, the minimum temperature or the nighttime temperature may be below normal in parts of southern Odisha and Chhattisgarh and northern Andhra Pradesh. In a statement issued on Friday, the IMD said, "During June 2026, above normal heat wave days are expected over many parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Bihar, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh and isolated regions of Maharashtra, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu."

(Climate change in India makes the monsoon erratic.)

The main reasons for a deficient South West Monsoon in 2026 are the El Nino phenomenon and its transition from the El Nina effect. The El Nino phenomenon takes place when warm surface waters in the central and eastern Pacific disrupt the Walker Circulation. It weakens the moisture-laden monsoon winds that blow towards the Indian subcontinent. The cooler El Nina conditions bring good rainfall, while its transition to El Nino causes deficient monsoon and increased temperature across the Indian subcontinent.