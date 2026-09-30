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India-China talks on Xinjiang flights could sideline Pakistan, but at what cost?

India and China are holding talks so that Beijing allows Indian carriers to use its airspace over Hotan in Xinjiang province. It may leave Pakistan isolated. Explained.

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Pramode Mallik

Updated : Sep 30, 2026, 02:47 PM IST

India-China talks on Xinjiang flights could sideline Pakistan, but at what cost?
Air India Flight Over China.(File Image)
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Pakistan may not like it, but it must accept the harsh reality of emerging geopolitics. India and China are holding diplomatic talks on allowing Indian airlines to use Xinjiang's airspace. If Beijing agrees, India can bypass Pakistan's airspace, which was closed immediately after Operation Sindoor in May 2025. It may become another flashpoint in South Asia's political dynamics, as the corridor could spark fresh disputes over three volatile issues: the India-China border dispute, especially Aksai Chin; military control of Xinjiang airspace; and the broader Pakistan-China-India strategic triangle. While India and China reject each other's claims over the Line of  Actual Control and the McMahon Line, Beijing captured Aksai Chin during the 1962 war. Xinjiang is yet another flashpoint as its residents, particularly the Uyghur Muslims, reject the rule of mainland China and want a separate homeland of their own.  

India-China airspace talks

India has proposed that its flights be allowed to use the Chinese airspace near Hotan (Xinjiang). If Beijing agrees, flights originating from New Delhi and Mumbai may fly over the Chinese province, take a turn, fly over the Central Asian country of  Kyrgyzstan before joining existing routes to Europe and North America. After Pakistan closed its airspace, Indian flights have to take a detour, which has increased operating costs and ticket costs. The Hotan corridor would cut time and cost for flights going to west. 

(Soldiers at PLA's Western Theatre Command.)

Will China agree to India's request? The airspace between Leh and Hotan lies over Aksai Chin. It is a cold and deserted ice plateau, under the control of China, which claims sovereignty and calls it the Hotan prefecture, while India claims sovereignty and calls it a part of Leh. India and China will have to normalise their relations before any commercial flight takes place. If the ties worsen or tension brews between the two neighbours, the corridor will be the first casualty. 

Hotan-Xinjinag Airspace

It is more difficult than it appears. People's Liberation Army's Western Theatre Command controls Aksai Chin. It is equipped with stealth fighters, air defence systems, drones and missiles. It has amassed a large cache of arms and ammunition along the LAC to thwart possible advances from India. Will Beijing allow commercial access to its arch-rival India, which may need civil–military coordination on air-traffic management? What may happen to its security protocols and emergency diversions? 

Even if China agrees to Indian requests, the following points will remain to throw the normal flights out of gear at any time in future. There are certain factors: 

  • Beijing can temporarily close the Hotan airspace or make the clearance stricter with a minor escalation, and the flights will stop, creating problems for Indian carriers. 
  • China may play the card smartly and put pressure on India to get undue concessions on trade and tariffs, business and investment.
  • Pakistan may exploit its proximity to China and use it for aggressive diplomacy against India. 
  • The aviation disruption may be a bigger chip of the bargain for both China and Pakistan, with India being at the receiving end. 

Analysts believe it will be better for India to engage Pakistan on opening the route over its airspace as it was before Operation Sindoor. It will be a better situation for both countries. 

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