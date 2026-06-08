Why did INDIA alliance meeting raise more questions than it answered? DMK, AAP skip, Akhilesh slams Congress

INDIA bloc meeting exposes internal rifts. Allies question Congress as opposition unity faces new challenges.

In the first meeting since June 2024, the opposition alliance of INDIA met in New Delhi on Monday, where the internal feud, simmering discontent and the lack of unity among the partners came to the surface. The meeting was held after a gap of two years amid shifting political dynamics and changing scenarios. The opposition coalition also met at a time when its important constituent, the Trinamool Congress, received a drubbing in the state assembly election and suffered mass desertion and an existential crisis. The split within the opposition coalition was evident by the fact that some partners openly criticised the Congress Party's name-calling against them and campaigning against these political parties in elections, in spite of being members of the bloc.

Akhilesh Yadav questions Congress at INDIA meet

Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav was the first to raise the issue and asked why the Congress Party indulged in name-calling despite being an equal coalition partner. He was joined by the leftist parties, particularly the CPI. Rahul Gandhi responded by explaining that though the unity of the INDIA bloc remained at the top, he was provided with the feedback on the ground political realities in states, and it could not be ignored. It is not yet clear whether TMC leader Mamata Banerjee also raised this issue. Rahul Gandhi slammed the TMC government and accused its leaders of being involved in corruption while he was on his campaign trail in the state assembly polls. Many eyebrows were not raised at that time, as the Congress was fighting against the ruling party. It won two seats and came second in many constituencies.

INDIA गठबंधन की बैठक में सभी दलों ने 5 बिंदुओं पर अपनी सहमति जताई है। हम इन मुद्दों पर डटकर काम करेंगे



1. ये सहमति बनी कि SIR और मतदाता सूची में हेरफेर तथा चुनाव की निष्पक्षता के संबंध में भारत के मुख्य न्यायाधीश को एक पत्र भेजा जाएगा।



ये पत्र उन्हें शीघ्र ही सौंपा जाएगा।… pic.twitter.com/P6UaoAQo9T — Congress (@INCIndia) June 8, 2026

The rise of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) was also discussed. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray praised party founder Abhijit Dipke’s Marathi roots. He said that while there is space for dissent, it is now being filled by the CJP. The CJP held its first protest at the iconic Jantar Mantar in Delhi, but the Congress supporters did not participate in it, and the party remained tight-lipped. Many people in Congress believe that the satirical movement has been promoted by the BJP, which wants to "manufacture dissent" so that the space of dissent is grabbed by it, leaving no space for the main opposition party.

DMK, AAP skip INDIA meet

The DMK did not attend the meeting. The Tamil Nadu-based political party pulled the plug after the Congress backed the C Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party government in Tamil Nadu. The TVK defeated the DMK, while the Congress chose to support its rival after the election. The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP also kept itself away from the INDIA meet. Uddhav Thackeray and JMM leader Hemant Soren joined the meeting online.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said the INDIA bloc would hold its meeting every two months. The next meeting will be held in Hyderabad in August. Kharge also said that the leaders would meet for coordination during the Monsoon Session.