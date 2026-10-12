INDIA Bloc Vs CEC Gyanesh Kumar: Can Supreme Court halt SIR, restore deleted voter names?

The opposition coalition of the INDIA bloc has put the ball in the court of the Supreme Court by demanding to halt the Special Intensive Review (SIR) of electoral rolls and restore deleted voter names. What can it do? Explained here.



Can the Supreme Court halt the Special Intensive Review (SIR) of electoral rolls and restore deleted voter names, as demanded by the opposition bloc of INDIA? It became a very important question after the Congress and other parties of the coalition filed a petition with the Supreme Court and put forward these two demands. The opposition has alleged that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has helped the ruling party BJP by deleting about 13 crore names from the electoral rolls during the SIR.

Supreme Court: SIR

Yes. The Supreme Court can order a stay on the SIR and order the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take corrective measures if it finds a violation of the rules. But the stay on the SIR across the nation or a particular state will not come automatically. The apex court will have to examine the legal basis of the SIR, investigate the allegation of wrongdoing, if any, and find the corrective measures within the existing electoral laws. While the Election Commission claims that the revision was held to remove duplicate and ineligible entries, the opposition alleges that eligible voters have also been excluded.

The Supreme Court may not stop the SIR at the request of the opposition parties, but it can certainly examine the legality of the steps taken by the ECI and halt the SIR nationwide or in selected states. There are three broad possibilities:

The Supreme Court can order a nationwide stay on the SIR if the opposition establishes a nationwide sufficiently broad legal problem and the order is justified.

If the problem is related to a particular state, phase, or certain decisions taken by the ECI, the apex court can halt the SIR in the concerned state or order corrective measures.

The Supreme Court can also allow the Election Commission to continue with the SIR exercise and seek responses, examine records, and direct safeguards for affected applicants in the meantime.

However, the stay on the SIR would not be final.

The apex court may strike a balance between the risk of excluding eligible citizens and the Election Commission's responsibility to maintain correct electoral rolls.

(Supreme Court of India.)

Can SC restore deleted names?

Similarly, the Supreme Court can order the Election Commission to restore deleted voter names. But it will depend on the legal basis for each category and not on allegations of the opposition parties. An order to restore all deleted names would open a Pandora's Box.

It may issue an order protecting people who can establish that they were eligible voters wrongly excluded.

(CEC Gyanesh Kumar.)

Can the Supreme Court order an independent enquiry or a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for an independent probe?

Yes. It can. But it will not come from the allegations of the opposition parties. The Supreme Court has already received an application challenging the Election Commission's decision-making authority. The petitioner has alleged irregularities and demanded a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe. After this, the apex court sought responses from the Union government, the Election Commission and CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

Can the Supreme Court ask the ECI why the names were deleted?

Yes. It can. The apex court can certainly ask the ECI to explain the criteria used for the deletion of names and provide the relevant records. It can also ask which process was followed and the categories into which deleted entries were placed.

Can the Supreme Court remove CEC Gyanesh Kumar from office?

No, it can not. The CEC can be removed from office only by an impeachment approved by each house of Parliament by a two-thirds majority of the members present and voting and this should not be less than a simple majority of the house.