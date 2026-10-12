INDIA Bloc Vs CEC Gyanesh Kumar: Can Supreme Court halt SIR, restore deleted voter names?

EXPLAINER
The opposition coalition of the INDIA bloc has put the ball in the court of the Supreme Court by demanding to halt the Special Intensive Review (SIR) of electoral rolls and restore deleted voter names. What can it do? Explained here.
Can the Supreme Court halt the Special Intensive Review (SIR) of electoral rolls and restore deleted voter names, as demanded by the opposition bloc of INDIA? It became a very important question after the Congress and other parties of the coalition filed a petition with the Supreme Court and put forward these two demands. The opposition has alleged that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has helped the ruling party BJP by deleting about 13 crore names from the electoral rolls during the SIR.
Yes. The Supreme Court can order a stay on the SIR and order the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take corrective measures if it finds a violation of the rules. But the stay on the SIR across the nation or a particular state will not come automatically. The apex court will have to examine the legal basis of the SIR, investigate the allegation of wrongdoing, if any, and find the corrective measures within the existing electoral laws. While the Election Commission claims that the revision was held to remove duplicate and ineligible entries, the opposition alleges that eligible voters have also been excluded.
The Supreme Court may not stop the SIR at the request of the opposition parties, but it can certainly examine the legality of the steps taken by the ECI and halt the SIR nationwide or in selected states. There are three broad possibilities:
(Supreme Court of India.)
(CEC Gyanesh Kumar.)
Can the Supreme Court order an independent enquiry or a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for an independent probe?
Yes. It can. But it will not come from the allegations of the opposition parties. The Supreme Court has already received an application challenging the Election Commission's decision-making authority. The petitioner has alleged irregularities and demanded a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe. After this, the apex court sought responses from the Union government, the Election Commission and CEC Gyanesh Kumar.
Can the Supreme Court ask the ECI why the names were deleted?
Yes. It can. The apex court can certainly ask the ECI to explain the criteria used for the deletion of names and provide the relevant records. It can also ask which process was followed and the categories into which deleted entries were placed.
Can the Supreme Court remove CEC Gyanesh Kumar from office?
No, it can not. The CEC can be removed from office only by an impeachment approved by each house of Parliament by a two-thirds majority of the members present and voting and this should not be less than a simple majority of the house.