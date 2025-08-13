Twitter
India bashing: Politicians trying to stop Pakistan Army chief from grabbing power? Can Delhi prevent Asim Munir from staging coup?

Is something inherently wrong in the Pakistani establishment with army chief Asim Munir is trying to upstage the political system, which is trying to dig its heels in by attacking India? Are PM Shehbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari trying to counter the jihadi general's growing popularity?

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Aug 13, 2025, 04:47 PM IST

Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir with PM Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari. (File Image)

From Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir to former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to Defence Minister Khawaja Asif to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, it appears that the entire Pakistani establishment is busy threatening India. Four high-ranking officials or leaders have threatened New Delhi in three days with no provocation from across the border. Asim Munir has used provocative language and threats more than once in this period. Why are they so upset? Are they vying with each other in threatening the largest democracy in the world in the game of one-upmanship? Is something inherently wrong in the Pakistani establishment with the army chief trying to upstage the political system, which is trying to dig its heels in by attacking India?

Shehbaz Sharif threatens India

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is the latest to join the game of one-upmanship. Accusing India of weaponising water resources and undermining the decades-old water-sharing agreement, he threatened New Delhi with "serious consequences" if it proceeds with its suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT). He vowed not to let India take "even a drop" of Pakistan’s share of water. Earlier in April, New Delhi announced the treaty would be put in abeyance in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack, in which a Pakistan-based terror group, The Resistance Force, killed 26 unarmed civilians. 

 

(Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir with PM Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari offering prayer.)

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari threatens to capture six rivers

A day earlier, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari termed India’s suspension of the IWT “illegal and provocative” and threatened to capture all six rivers of the Indus water system. Earlier, he threatened that either Pakistan's water or India's blood would flow through the Indus River. Similarly, Khawaja Asif said that there will not be war on the border; next time the war will be inside India, and Pakistan will attack inside India.

Will Asim Munir grab power in Pakistan?

Political observers believe that Pakistani politicians are upset with the growing ambition and popularity of Asim Munir in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor. If media reports are to be believed, Munir has political ambitions, and he wants to be president of the country, replacing Asif Ali Zardari. He also wants the government to amend the constitution, giving more power to the president before he takes over. Instead of being the titular head of state, Asim Munir wants real executive powers. He wants to rule the country without staging a military coup and removing the government. The political leadership of the country wants to prevent it by overtaking the jihadi general in India bashing. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
