India bans import of laptops, will the cost of laptops rise? Can one be purchased abroad and brought back? Answers here

Headlines

Sushmita Sen reacts to being called ‘gold digger’ after rumoured relationship with Lalit Modi: ‘I don’t need to…’

Meet Aparajita Rai, first female IPS officer from Sikkim who cleared UPSC exam with AIR..

Haryana violence: Authorities bulldozed around 15 illegal constructions on 2.6 acres of land in Nuh

Viral video: Woman handles multiple snakes barehanded, leaves netizens bewildered

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Shailesh Lodha wins lawsuit against producer Asit Modi, to get Rs 1 crore in dues

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sushmita Sen reacts to being called ‘gold digger’ after rumoured relationship with Lalit Modi: ‘I don’t need to…’

Meet Aparajita Rai, first female IPS officer from Sikkim who cleared UPSC exam with AIR..

Haryana violence: Authorities bulldozed around 15 illegal constructions on 2.6 acres of land in Nuh

7 Indian cricketers who have acted in Bollywood movies

Virat Kohli's 7 most expensive watches

Bodybuilding: 10 Indian dishes with highest protein

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

ASI continues survey at Gyanvapi complex, Muslim side present at mosque

Rahul Gandhi On SC's Order, Haryana Violence Update, Ram Mandir & More, News Wrap, Aug 04

Supreme Court stays conviction of Rahul Gandhi un 'Modi' surname defamation case, to be MP again

Sushmita Sen reacts to being called ‘gold digger’ after rumoured relationship with Lalit Modi: ‘I don’t need to…’

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Shailesh Lodha wins lawsuit against producer Asit Modi, to get Rs 1 crore in dues

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took Rs 25 crore for myositis treatment from Telugu superstar? Actress says 'I can easily...'

HomeExplainer

Explainer

India bans import of laptops, will the cost of laptops rise? Can one be purchased abroad and brought back? Answers here

India stated on Thursday that it would immediately halt the import of all laptops and personal computers unless the company shipping these devices into the nation obtains a special license.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 12:54 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India on Thursday imposed an immediate limitation on the import of laptops and personal computers, adding that any organisation or corporation wishing to import laptops and computers for sale in India will need to apply for and get a "Valid Licence for Restricted Imports".

Notably, brands like Apple, Lenovo, HP, Asus, Acer, Samsung, and others have been impacted by this announcement. They will need to immediately stop importing these devices for the Indian market.

The government's motive for this instruction appears to be encouraging a move towards higher domestic production, as a substantial share of laptops and personal computers in India come from Chinese manufacturing or assembly. This is similar to the successful approach used in the industry of making smartphones.

The notice read, "Import of Laptops, Tablets, All-in-one Personal Computers, and Ultra small form factor Computers and Servers falling under HSN 8741 shall be 'Restricted' and their import would be allowed against a valid Licence for Restricted Imports."

However, the import limitation is likely to result in a rise in the cost of laptops, computers, MacBooks, and Mac Minis in the short term—or at least until businesses apply for and receive special permissions to bring laptops into India.

The costs of the present laptops that are on the market will rise, even though the implications of the import limit on laptops won't be obvious for a few days. This is due to the fact that the import ban will inevitably lead to a market shortage in the short term. In other words, there will be less supply and a higher demand.

Up to 20 products per consignment may be imported without a license for research and development, testing, benchmarking, evaluation, repair and return, and product development reasons, according to PTI.

Can laptops be purchased abroad and brought back?
One laptop, tablet, all-in-one computer, or ultra-small form factor computer may be brought into India without import restrictions by visitors who travel overseas. Items purchased via e-commerce websites and delivered by post or courier are excluded from the rule.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Why were privilege notices admitted against Raghav Chadha and Derek O’Brien? Explained

Chandrayaan-3, India's third Moon mission, covers two-thirds of distance, to land on Moon on...

Viral video: Woman gets bitten in face while trying to kiss massive snake, watch

Google Doodle today: Who was Altina Schinasi, entrepreneur, artist who designed the iconic cat-eye glasses?

Gyanvapi Mosque: Supreme Court allows ASI's survey at premises, refuses to stay Allahabad HC order

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE