Bordering districts hold 128 seats: Bangladesh unrest set to influence Bengal Elections 2026

Hundreds of protestors gathered outside the Bangladesh consulate in Kolkata after a Hindu garment worker was lynched in the Mymensingh district in the South Asian country. India-Bangladesh relations have plummeted to a record level at a time when the Indian state of West Bengal is preparing for the assembly polls. As the elections will be held on both sides of the border amid escalating tensions in the respective countries, each side may impact the polls of the other. The Bangladesh political crisis may spill over across the border and leave its footprints on the West Bengal Election 2026.

The seven districts sharing a border with Bangladesh have 128 assembly seats in total. They are Cooch Behar: 9, Dakshin Dinajpur: 6, North 24 Parganas: 33, South 24 Parganas: 30, Jalpaiguri: 7, Murshidabad: 22, Uttar Dinajpur: 9, and Maldah: 12. These constituencies have a population of about 6 crore. Such a large population with so many constituencies can not remain nonchalant to the developments taking place across the border.

Matua is a Dalit Hindu community that migrated from present-day Bangladesh from time to time. They are at the receiving end of the communal violence in Bangladesh. When the Islamist forces forced Sheikh Hasina to flee the country and targeted her supporters, including the Hindu minorities, the Matua community suffered most. They were attacked, killed, their women were raped, their houses were ransacked and burnt, and their temples were destroyed and demolished. There was a lull in the violence for some time, but once again they are in the focus of the radical forces.

The news of atrocities on the Hindu community spread like wildfire in the state of West Bengal. They get irritated and upset. With elections in the offing, the Hindutva forces are trying to fish in the troubled waters, the analysts believe. The members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), the Bajrang Dal, and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have demonstrated against Bangladesh in a big numbers. They have gone to the extent of criticising Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and accused her of appeasement politics.

The four districts of South Bengal situated along the border of Bangladesh have a large number of people coming from the other side of the divide. They are directly affected by developments taking place in the neighbouring country. Buoyed by the 77 seats the BJP won in the 2020 West Bengal Assembly Election, the saffron party is full of confidence this time. They want to increase the polarisation of votes in the bordering areas to get as many seats as possible. The increasing tension along the border and the deteriorating India-Bangladesh relations will certainly impact the West Bengal Election 2026.