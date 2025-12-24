FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bordering districts hold 128 seats: Bangladesh unrest set to influence Bengal Elections 2026

Delhi Pollution: Restrictions under GRAP-4 lifted in national capital as air quality improves

Rakesh Roshan gets into verbal spat with eunuchs at nephew’s wedding, netizens say 'yeh bhi humare...'

Delhi Metro Phase 5A approved: 16-km corridor, 13 stations with Rs 12015 crore project cost

Bharti Singh discharged, walks out from hospital with Haarsh Limbachiyaa, assures fans 'our baby is safe'

Massive setback for England as Jofra Archer ruled out of Ashes series, Jacob Bethell named in playing XI for Boxing Day Test

New H-1B Visa System: No more lottery, how will it work? How will it impact Indians?

AI Explained: 'Artificial Intelligence: The Logical Leap’ by Ashish Sukhadeve Goes on Sale

BIG move by Sunil Mittal, set to invest in this Chinese firm with 49% stake, its business is...

Earthquake of 6.1 magnitude strikes Taiwan, buildings shake in capital Taipei; WATCH here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bordering districts hold 128 seats: Bangladesh unrest set to influence Bengal Elections 2026

Bordering districts hold 128 seats: Bangladesh unrest set to influence Bengal El

Year Ender 2025: From Virat Kohli to John Cena, sporting legends who called time on iconic careers

Year Ender 2025: From Virat Kohli to John Cena, sporting legends who called time

Rakesh Roshan gets into verbal spat with eunuchs at nephew’s wedding, netizens say 'yeh bhi humare...'

Rakesh Roshan gets into verbal spat with eunuchs at nephew’s wedding, netizens s

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Year Ender 2025: From Virat Kohli to John Cena, sporting legends who called time on iconic careers

Year Ender 2025: From Virat Kohli to John Cena, sporting legends who called time

Anil Kapoor turns 69: How forever-young superstar continues to set fashion goals across generations

Anil Kapoor turns 69: How forever-young superstar continues to set fashion goals

Deadpool & Wolverine: AI imagines Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone as Marvel iconic superheroes

Deadpool & Wolverine: AI imagines Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and, more

HomeExplainer

EXPLAINER

Bordering districts hold 128 seats: Bangladesh unrest set to influence Bengal Elections 2026

Bangladesh News, India-Bangladesh Relations, West Bengal Election 2026.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Dec 24, 2025, 07:11 PM IST

Bordering districts hold 128 seats: Bangladesh unrest set to influence Bengal Elections 2026
Protest against Bangladesh. (File Image)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Hundreds of protestors gathered outside the Bangladesh consulate in Kolkata after a Hindu garment worker was lynched in the Mymensingh district in the South Asian country. India-Bangladesh relations have plummeted to a record level at a time when the Indian state of West Bengal is preparing for the assembly polls. As the elections will be held on both sides of the border amid escalating tensions in the respective countries, each side may impact the polls of the other. The Bangladesh political crisis may spill over across the border and leave its footprints on the West Bengal Election 2026. 

West Bengal Election 2026

The seven districts sharing a border with Bangladesh have 128 assembly seats in total. They are Cooch Behar: 9, Dakshin Dinajpur: 6, North 24 Parganas: 33, South 24 Parganas: 30, Jalpaiguri: 7, Murshidabad: 22, Uttar Dinajpur: 9, and Maldah: 12. These constituencies have a population of about 6 crore. Such a large population with so many constituencies can not remain nonchalant to the developments taking place across the border. 

India-Bangladesh Relations

Matua is a Dalit Hindu community that migrated from present-day Bangladesh from time to time. They are at the receiving end of the communal violence in Bangladesh. When the Islamist forces forced Sheikh Hasina to flee the country and targeted her supporters, including the Hindu minorities, the Matua community suffered most. They were attacked, killed, their women were raped, their houses were ransacked and burnt, and their temples were destroyed and demolished. There was a lull in the violence for some time, but once again they are in the focus of the radical forces.

West Bengal Election 2026 impact

The news of atrocities on the Hindu community spread like wildfire in the state of West Bengal. They get irritated and upset. With elections in the offing, the Hindutva forces are trying to fish in the troubled waters, the analysts believe. The members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), the Bajrang Dal, and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have demonstrated against Bangladesh in a big numbers. They have gone to the extent of criticising Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and accused her of appeasement politics. 

The four districts of South Bengal situated along the border of Bangladesh have a large number of people coming from the other side of the divide. They are directly affected by developments taking place in the neighbouring country. Buoyed by the 77 seats the BJP won in the 2020 West Bengal Assembly Election, the saffron party is full of confidence this time. They want to increase the polarisation of votes in the bordering areas to get as many seats as possible. The increasing tension along the border and the deteriorating India-Bangladesh relations will certainly impact the West Bengal Election 2026. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bordering districts hold 128 seats: Bangladesh unrest set to influence Bengal Elections 2026
Bordering districts hold 128 seats: Bangladesh unrest set to influence Bengal El
Delhi Pollution: Restrictions under GRAP-4 lifted in national capital as air quality improves
Delhi Pollution: Restrictions under GRAP-4 lifted in national capital as air qua
Rakesh Roshan gets into verbal spat with eunuchs at nephew’s wedding, netizens say 'yeh bhi humare...'
Rakesh Roshan gets into verbal spat with eunuchs at nephew’s wedding, netizens s
Delhi Metro Phase 5A approved: 16-km corridor, 13 stations with Rs 12015 crore project cost
Delhi Metro Phase 5A approved: 16-km corridor, 13 stations with Rs 12015 crore p
Bharti Singh discharged, walks out from hospital with Haarsh Limbachiyaa, assures fans 'our baby is safe'
Bharti Singh discharged, walks out from hospital with Haarsh Limbachiyaa
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Year Ender 2025: From Virat Kohli to John Cena, sporting legends who called time on iconic careers
Year Ender 2025: From Virat Kohli to John Cena, sporting legends who called time
Anil Kapoor turns 69: How forever-young superstar continues to set fashion goals across generations
Anil Kapoor turns 69: How forever-young superstar continues to set fashion goals
Deadpool & Wolverine: AI imagines Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone as Marvel iconic superheroes
Deadpool & Wolverine: AI imagines Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and, more
From Rashmika Mandanna to Aneet Padda: 5 female protagonists who redefined Indian cinema in 2025
From Rashmika Mandanna to Aneet Padda: 5 female protagonists who redefined India
From Bhediya to Death of a Unicorn: Ahead of Anaconda, five popular creature comedies you shouldn't miss
From Bhediya to Death of a Unicorn: Ahead of Anaconda, five popular creature
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement