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Why is Bangladesh reaching out to India despite Sheikh Hasina row? Here's what Tarique Rahman's visit means

Will Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman visit India before the BRICS Summit despite the row over Sheikh Hasina? Why are India and Bangladesh suddenly trying to repair ties? Explained here.

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Pramode Mallik

Updated : Aug 17, 2026, 07:25 PM IST

Why is Bangladesh reaching out to India despite Sheikh Hasina row? Here's what Tarique Rahman's visit means
Tarique Rahman with S Jaishankar. (File image)
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Will Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman visit India between August 21 and August 26? Will he attend the BRICS Summit next month in India? Why can Bangladesh not afford to keep India at arm's length despite the Sheikh Hasina row? These questions cropped up after the two countries have taken steps to reset bilateral ties. Though Rahman chose China for his first overseas visit after assuming office, he was quick to look towards New Delhi and reset the ties. However, Dhaka continues to demand Sheikh Hasina's extradition, who has been living in India since August 5, 2024, when she was forced to quit her motherland and take refuge in the neighbouring country. 

India-Bangladesh Ties

India set the ball rolling when former Bangladesh PM Begum Khaleda Zia passed away. Foreign Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Dhaka, carrying a condolence message from PM Narendra Modi and Zia's son Tarique Rahman. Though no diplomatic or political matters were discussed, New Delhi dropped hints and sent a signal to Bangladesh that it wants to improve bilateral ties despite Hasina being a major hurdle. Soon after, India appointed former Union minister Dinesh Trivedi as High Commissioner to Dhaka. By sending a seasoned politician who has spent his life in West Bengal politics and speaks Bengali, India sent a strong signal. 

(S Jaishankar attended the funeral of Begum Khaleda Zia)

Though Bangladesh made its anger clear over Sheikh Hasina's first international press conference held online in Delhi and reiterated its demand for her extradition, Dhaka also dropped hints of its willingness to work closely with Delhi and improve ties. A high-level team of Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) members, led by its chief Parag Jain, arrived in the capital city of Bangladesh on August 9 and discussed matters of strategic security. Dinesh Trivedi met Tarique Rahman the next day and invited him to the BRICS Summit in Delhi. 

India-Bangladesh Ties. AI-generated image. 

Tarique Rahman's India visit

If reports are to be believed, Rahman is most likely to visit New Delhi between August 21 and 26 to hold talks with his Indian counterpart. He is most likely to raise the issue of distribution of water from rivers that flow into Bangladesh, border security, trade and commerce and, of course, extradition of Sheikh Hasina. There are many reasons; some of them may be put as follows: 

  • Bangladesh is heavily dependent on India for electricity. Adani Power supplies 1,600 MW of electricity from its plant in Godda, Jharkhand, under a 25-year agreement signed in 2017.  Bangladesh is facing an acute shortage of power at present as the country was plunged into complete darkness on August 15. 
  • Dhaka is also dependent on India for food items to stabilise supplies and control prices. It imports cereals like rice and wheat, onions, spices, vegetables, and animal fodder ingredients from India. 
  • Dhaka is also dependent on India for trade and commerce. The bilateral trade reached $11 billion in the financial year 2024-25. Bangladesh is the second-largest exporter of readymade garments, and almost all of its trade passes through India, using its land ports. 
  • Bangladesh can get access to Nepal and Bhutan and bolster its trade with the two countries through India. 

China can help Dhaka develop infrastructure under its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), but it can not replace India, with which Bangladesh shares 4,096 kilometres of border and 54 rivers. 

Tarique Rahman wants to be pragmatic and not commit the mistake of deteriorating ties with India, unlike Muhammad Yunus, who developed bonhomie with Pakistan and China. However, many thorny issues may not be easy to resolve.

  1. The most thorny issue is the extradition of Sheikh Hasina. Dhaka strongly opposed Sheikh Hasina's online press conference, and Rahman made his displeasure clear by asking India to create "a conducive atmosphere". Though Hasina has announced that she will return to Dhaka in December, Delhi can not abandon her and must work to ensure her safety and security. 
  2. India-Bangladesh water-sharing negotiations remain difficult. The1996 Ganga Water-Sharing Treaty has expired, the negotiations have gone cold, and the Bangladesh's ruling BNP has demonstrated its harsh approach to the issue. 
  3. Bangladesh has already awarded the Teesta River Comprehensive Management and Restoration Project to China's state-owned Power China. It may bring Beijing's footprint uncomfortably close to India’s sensitive Chicken's Neck or the Siliguri Corridor.

In a nutshell, Dhaka needs economic, security and regional space that confrontation with India cannot provide. On the other hand, New Delhi does not want Dhaka to drift towards China and Pakistan. Both of the countries want to work together for their own geopolitical interests.

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