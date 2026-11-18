India-Bangladesh border tension escalates with Sheikh Hasina living in India and Dhaka demanding her extradition. As China is expanding its influence in Bangladesh, New Delhi faces a delicate diplomatic and security challenge.

The incident involving the detention of a BSF jawan by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) escalated tensions and created a crisis at the border of the two friendly countries on Wednesday. Though the BGB released the BSF personnel within hours after a flag meeting, it underlined the gravity of the border. The India-Bangladesh border stretches for 4,096.7 kilometers and goes through five states: West Bengal, Tripura, Assam, Meghalaya and Mizoram. However, it's not a simple demarcation line; much more than that, the border defines national security and impacts the politics of Bangladesh as well as that of India. Besides, it also underlines China's strategic ambitions, Pakistan's attempts to regain influence in Dhaka, and the security of India's northeastern states, called the 'seven sisters'.

India-Bangladesh border tension

A direct military clash between the two countries is the least likely scenario, and neither of the two countries is thinking about it. However, the localised clashes and skirmishes between the border guards of the two countries, continuous infiltrations, and prolonged diplomatic hostility between the countries can certainly damage relations. The situation hit rock bottom on August 5, 2024, when Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was forced to leave her country after a mass movement. She has been living in India since then, and Dhaka has requested her extradition.

The former prime minister of Bangladesh smartly turned the tables by announcing her wish to go back to her country and asked the government to issue her a new passport. Dhaka has yet to accept her request. However, the dilemma is on both sides of the border; India can not ask her to go back for several reasons.

India-Bangladesh Ties: Sheikh Hasina

New Delhi can not abandon its closest ally in Bangladesh, as she has helped India in many ways.

Sheikh Hasina represents the liberal, modern, and secular views of Bangladesh, and abandoning her may set a wrong precedent.

Bangladesh is drifting towards China quickly under the dispensation that came to power after Hasina, and India must stop further drift.

Hasina took initiatives to begin connectivity between India's Northeast and the rest of the country.

The Awami League government facilitated trade, transit, and energy cooperation with India.

Bangladesh under Hasina maintained close defence and intelligence cooperation with New Delhi.

Sheikh Hasina extradition

However, India is under pressure on a number of issues, and it is taking every step very carefully and treading with utter caution.

India can not and should not have bad relations with an important neighbouring country for the sake of an individual, however significant he may be.

The Bangladesh government is under pressure from its masses who want her extradition.

Sheikh Hasina remains unrepentant and defiant; she issues statements that may create problems for the ruling party of Bangladesh.

An escalation in the border tension under these circumstances may further complicate the problem and ignite the already tense situation. Both India and Bangladesh need to think it over and take corrective measures.