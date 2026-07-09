Modi-Albanese deal: Is India building new front to counter China in Indo-Pacific?

Can India's presence at Australia's Cocos Islands disrupt China's Indian Ocean strategy of the String of Pearls? PM Modi's Australia agreements signal a bigger Indo-Pacific strategy. Is China the real target?

From uranium supply to access to the strategically located Cocos Island, India and Australia have moved a long way in cooperation and bilateral relations. The deals signed between the two countries during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit also show beyond doubt that they are on the cusp of a new phase that will focus on their strategic and geopolitical interests. The focus will shift to cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region. With this, it can be asked whether their main objective is to contain China, which is spreading its influence in the Indo-Pacific region, and creating a strategic threat to the territorial countries and those in the hinterland.

India-Australia nuclear deal

After holding talks with his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, in Melbourne on Thursday, PM Modi said, "We have signed an important agreement today on nuclear energy. This will pave the way for uranium supplies from Australia to India and give our clean energy objectives fresh momentum." Though the nuclear deal was signed in 2014, Australia supplied a very limited quantity of uranium on the pretext that it could be used in making weapons as well. Australia has 28% of the world's total uranium deposits. On the other hand, India has embarked on an ambitious project of achieving 100 gigawatts of nuclear energy capacity by 2047.

(The strategic location of the Cocos Islands makes it more attractive)

Cocos Islands: India

India and Australia have also agreed to build a "temporary space tracking terminal" on the Cocos Keeling Islands to support Indian space flight projects. However, it is much more than what appears. Situated in the Indian Ocean near the Strait of Malacca, this Australian island has strategic significance because it is located near Indonesia. The Cocos Islands, or the Keeling Islands, are an archipelago of 27 coral islands forming two atolls. Its strategic significance can be gauged by the fact that it is situated midway between Sri Lanka and Australia.

China has constructed the Hambantota Port and signed a deal to control and operate it for 99 years. The Chinese submarines and surveillance ships have visited Sri Lankan ports and anchored there, raising security concerns in India. China has embarked on an ambitious project of building its naval bases in the Indian Ocean and the Pacific Ocean. It has created problems for most of the countries in the region.

(China's String of Pearls)

China's String of Pearls

What is called the 'Malacca Dilemma', China is obsessed with the fact that any blockade of the Strait of Malacca will suffocate it and pose an existential crisis. It launched its 'String of Pearls' strategy, which is essentially a network of Chinese military and commercial facilities and relationships along its sea lines of communication. Extending from mainland China to Port Sudan in the Horn of Africa, it maps almost the entire Indian Ocean. It connects the dots from the Strait of Malacca to the Strait of Mandeb, to the Strait of Hormuz, and the Lombok Strait to other maritime centres in Somalia. It also includes the littoral South Asian countries of Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and the Maldives.

Any Indian influence on the Cocos Islands is enough to disturb the entire game plan and upset Beijing. China acquired its first overseas military base in the Indian Ocean island of Djibouti in 2017. A base at the Cocos Islands may be developed later to counter Chinese influence in the Indian Ocean port in Djibouti.