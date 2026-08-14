India At 79: From 1947's fragile force to AI-powered war machine: How India's military has transformed

India's armed forces have undergone one of the most remarkable military transformations in modern history. What has changed since Independence in 1947? Explained.

India was forced to fight a fratricidal war weeks after its independence, and that too against those who were its parts from time immemorial. India got freedom from a colonial power on August 15, 1947, and the first India-Pakistan war broke out in October 1947. What was a ramshackle and rickety army at that time has turned into the world's fourth-largest, most lethal and sophisticated war machine after the US, Russia and China. An impressive journey in 79 years!

Indian military 1947 to 2026

A platform-centric, import-dependent military is now armed with a blue-water navy, a missile-heavy air force and 1.4 million highly skilled personnel. Though equipped with fighter jets like the Rafale, the air defence system S-400 and the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, the Indian military is now building indigenous systems such as Tejas, drones, missiles and AI-enabled command networks. Now it has focused on precision strike, unmanned systems, joint operations and multi-domain warfare across land, sea, air, space and cyberspace.

Indian Army Modernisation

The Indian military is modernising itself slowly and steadily with four broad objectives as follows:

Increased dependence on air defence systems, missile batteries and precision weapons.

Instead of buying ready-made platforms, India should work on developing designs and manufacturing weapons indigenously.

Focus on maritime power, development of a blue-water navy, and a strong presence in the Indo-Pacific region.

Working for the adoption and integration of artificial intelligence (AI), cyber warfare, and space-based surveillance and drone technology.

Atmanirbhar Bharat defence

Consequently, the government has emphasised "Atmanirbhar Bharat", and is working to develop a strong defence-industry ecosystem with private participation. It has chalked out programmes and has moved forward in the development of Tejas, Akash, Pinaka, BrahMos, Astra, Rudram, indigenous warships and the C-295 aircraft programme.

AI Tools In Indian Military

In the latest development, India has focused on deploying AI tools in five major ways:

AI models to be used in analysing satellite images, intercepted signals and drone feeds for intelligence.

AI tools may be used to identify objects and suggest human commanders while targeting the enemy.

It can be used in logistics for optimising transport, managing spare parts and predicting equipment failure.

AI tools can be used in training by creating realistic battlefield simulations and battle environments artificially.

Artificial Intelligence can also be used to detect anomalies, jam threats, and protect networks.

The federal government has established the Defence AI Council and Defence AI Project Agency for coordinating AI models in the military.

Drones in Indian Air Force

Before Operation Sindoor, when drones emerged as the new warhorse on both sides of the conflict, India had already started working on the use of drones. It has the following properties:

High-altitude surveillance drones. Loitering drones for surveillance and intelligence purposes. Tactical drones for infantry and artillery units. Kamikaze drones that fly to the target area, dive down and destroy themselves along with the targets. Drone swarms so that a large number of small drones are sent. Anti-drone system.

INS Vikrant

India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, was built by the Cochin Shipyard and commissioned on September 2, 2022. It has the capacity to host about 30 aircraft and helicopters, including MiG-29K fighters, Kamov-31 airborne early-warning helicopters, MH-60R helicopters, Advanced Light Helicopters and naval light combat aircraft. It is important for the following

reasons:

It gives the Navy a carrier presence away from the mainland and the ability to attack in areas away from Indian waters.

It helps in controlling the sea and denying access to the sea to others.

INS Vikrant protects maritime trade routes and offshore assets.

Considering the importance of the Indo-Pacific, an aircraft carrier strengthens the ability to operate in the Indian Ocean.

Besides, the Indian Navy has 15B destroyers, Project 17A stealth frigates, Kalvari-class submarines, P-8I maritime patrol aircraft, MH-60R helicopters and networked maritime surveillance.