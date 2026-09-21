IMF warns of 'stubborn' inflation: Will high crude prices hit India hard?

If inflation remains high across the world, as warned by the IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva, will it hit the Indian economy hard? Will growth slow down? What may be GDP growth rate of India? Explained here.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has predicted "stubborn" inflation across the world. Will it hit the Indian economy hard at a time when its currency is slipping and crude prices are hovering between $90 and $100 per barrel? How will India manage the situation as it imports about 85% of its fuel requirement? These and many other questions have surfaced after IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva expressed her apprehensions that the world faces risks from stubborn inflation, higher debt service costs, and artificial intelligence (AI) investment.

IMF: Stubborn Inflation

Speaking at the Qatar Economic Forum in New York City on Sunday, Georgieva said, "Inflation is stubborn. We are not anticipating a quick resolution. And that means that many central banks have to tighten." She added, "If AI disappoints, because we have these high expectations, if they don't materialise, disappointment may lead to a shock to the system."

RBI CPI Projection. (AI-generated infographic.)

Georgieva also indicated that the new projection on the world economy to be released in October may show that the risks will remain high. She said, "While there is a lot of talk about a fragmented world. And indeed, it is less unified. It is still a world in which we are interdependent, and we cooperate."

How may inflation hit India?

However, the most significant question for India is: how may it impact its economy as it has become increasingly vulnerable due to increased crude prices? India imports 85%-90% of its fuel requirement, and the oil price is fluctuating between $90 and $100 per barrel, occasionally touching $110 and sometimes going beyond it. The US-Iran war is going on; the Strait of Hormuz, through which 45% of Indian fuel imports flow, is still blocked, and there is no sign of the supply chain disruption coming to an end in the near future. Analysts have estimated that if oil prices remain above $100 for a prolonged period, it could push retail inflation toward 5.8–6%.

RBI: CPI Inflation projection

India has been able to manage inflation within its own limits, and it has not soared to a level that may threaten the economy. The retail CPI inflation rose from 4.45% in July 2026 to 4.82% in August. It has registered the 10th consecutive monthly increase. It was also the highest rate of inflation in about 20 months. Similarly, food inflation soared to 5.95%.

(India GDP Projection: AI-generated infographic.)

Earlier, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) projected an average CPI inflation rate of 5.0% for the financial year 2026-2. The central bank estimated it to peak in the third quarter, between October and December, and reach to 5.9%. The RBI has also projected the peak CPI inflation rate of 5.9% for the financial year 2026-27, and it may be during October-December. Core inflation has been projected around 4.3%. The central bank has said that food, fuel, and possible second-round effects will remain the main areas of concern.

GDP Projection: RBI, Moody's, IMF

However, the RBI has estimated that a strong surge in domestic consumption may push the economy up, and the GDP growth rate may go up to 6.7% in the financial year 2026-27. Moody's has raised it to 7%, and the IMF has predicted a growth of 6.4%. In a nutshell, it can be said that inflation may remain stubborn in India; as predicted by the IMF chief, its growth may slow down. However, it is not likely to hit India "hard".